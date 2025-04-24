AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Best Picture



Bugonia



F1



Frankenstein



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



The Secret Agent



Sentimental Value



Sinners



Train Dreams



Best Director



Chloé Zhao, Hamnet



Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme



Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another



Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value



Ryan Coogler, Sinners



Actor in a Leading Role



Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme



Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another



Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon



Michael B. Jordan, Sinners



Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent



Actress in a Leading Role



Jessie Buckley, Hamnet



Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs Id Kick You



Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue



Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value



Emma Stone, Bugonia



Actor in a Supporting Role



Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another



Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein



Delroy Lindo, Sinners



Sean Penn, One Battle After Another



Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value



Actress in a Supporting Role



Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value



Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value



Amy Madigan, Weapons



Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners



Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another



Adapted Screenplay



Bugonia



Frankenstein



Hamnet



One Battle After Another



Train Dreams



Original Screenplay



Blue Moon



It Was Just an Accident



Marty Supreme



Sentimental Value



Sinners



Animated Short Film



Butterfly



Forevergreen



The Girl Who Cried Pearls



Retirement Plan



The Three Sisters



Costume Design



Avatar: Fire and Ash



Frankenstein



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



Sinners



Achievement in Casting



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



The Secret Agent



Sinners



Live Action Short Film



Butchers Stain



A Friend of Dorothy



Jane Austens Period Drama



The Singers



Two People Exchanging Saliva



Makeup and Hairstyling



Frankenstein



Kokuho



Sinners



The Smashing Machine



The Ugly Stepsister



Original Score



Bugonia



Frankenstein



Hamnet



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Animated Feature Film



Arco



Elio



KPop Demon Hunters



Little Amélie or the Character of Rain



Zootopia 2



Cinematography



Frankenstein



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Train Dreams



Documentary Feature Film



The Alabama Solution



Come See Me in the Good Light



Cutting Through Rocks



Mr. Nobody Against Putin



The Perfect Neighbor



Documentary Short Film



All the Empty Rooms



Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud



Children No More: Were and Are Gone



The Devil Is Busy



Perfectly a Strangeness



Film Editing



F1



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



Sentimental Value



Sinners



International Feature Film



The Secret Agent, Brazil



It Was Just an Accident, France



Sentimental Value, Norway



Sirat, Spain



The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia



Original Song



Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless



Golden from KPop Demon Hunters



I Lied to You from Sinners



Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi



Train Dreams from Train Dreams



Production Design



Frankenstein



Hamnet



Marty Supreme



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Sound



F1



Frankenstein



One Battle After Another



Sinners



Sirat



Visual Effects



Avatar: Fire and Ash



F1



Jurassic World Rebirth



The Lost Bus



Sinners