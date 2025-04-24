« previous next »
The 98th Annual Academy Awards
« on: April 24, 2025, 04:01:41 PM »
Sunday, March 15, 2026 @7pm on ABC

Conan O'Brien, Host

Nomination Announcement on Thursday, January 22, 2026
Re: The 98th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:56 AM »
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1 

Frankenstein 

Hamnet 

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another 

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners 

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet 

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another 

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners 

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme 

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs Id Kick You 

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue 

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia 

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another 

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons 

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another   

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Achievement in Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Live Action Short Film

Butchers Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austens Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein 

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine 

The Ugly Stepsister 

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters 

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain 

Zootopia 2

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution 

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor 

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms 

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud   

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International Feature Film

The Secret Agent, Brazil 

It Was Just an Accident, France 

Sentimental Value, Norway 

Sirat, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Original Song

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters 

I Lied to You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners
Offline RealityFreakWill

  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 27190
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: The 98th Annual Academy Awards
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:28 AM »
The Nominations Announcement

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaLpXqSoTlE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaLpXqSoTlE</a>
