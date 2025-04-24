AND THE NOMINEES ARE...
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs Id Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Achievement in Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Live Action Short Film
Butchers Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austens Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, France
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirat, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Original Song
Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You from Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi
Train Dreams from Train Dreams
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners