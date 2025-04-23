I like the inclusion of the EP task but wish it could be done in a way where more teams will go for it; no fun to see non-first-place teams barely give it consideration. I remember seeing firewalking on MythBusters. The cast were surprised that it didn't hurt your feet as long as you didn't panic and only took light steps; assuming the coals are packed tightly and all other safety precautions are met, the battle is all mental.The klek shop was a great clue location, it was just surreptitious and unexpected enough to give teams a little bit of trouble, then an a-ha moment.Seeing the woodcutter guy from the previous leg on the bus was one of the best coincidences on the race in a long time!If you're ever given an object on the race and it relates to a puzzle task, you should always examine it, turn it over, shake it, look at it from a different angle. A good task, though dampened a little by answer-sharing.The Race is getting really competitive! Can't wait for next week!