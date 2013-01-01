« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 667 times)

RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:39:05 PM
Josiah can't get the rhythm down while Melinda & Erika finally get it. "You would think people who read the Bible would know this." - Erika. "It's sad that a Bible verse could take us out." - Melinda. As they get into their third taxi ride of the leg. :funny: The penalty is going to be legendary.

Josiah and Ana are struggling at the Roadblock while Brett & Mark zoom into the Pit Stop. Phil tells them they are TEAM NUMBER ONE and win $7,500 each.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 PM
Brett & Mark don't want to let up just because they are first. At the RB, Josiah is on his third attempt and receives a huge ovation for the next clue. The two are off to the Pit Stop. "Last team to check in will be eliminated." - Josiah. That's confirmation enough.

Ana is dancing now and she finishes the performance! They are off in 3rd.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:42:00 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:39:05 PM
:funny: The penalty is going to be legendary.

Unless they are just the last team to arrive. With Mel being stuck with the RBs to equalize the count, not sure if will survive this leg, with or without the penalties.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 PM
Carson & Jack and Han & Holden get off the bus and see a "socialist star". They think they missed the entrance and are going in the wrong direction. Han & Holden leave DnD behind while Carson & Jack have clearer directions. "Damn bro, I don't know where we are." - Holden.

Melinda & Erika are in their taxi not knowing what's going to happen next while Carson & Jack see the sculpture garden and pick up the clue. They take the metro and Jack believes they are better on their own.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:43:28 PM
Han & Holden are now stuck in their own minds with no plan.

Commercials.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:44:26 PM
Carson and Jack are adorable with all their TLoR references...... :luvya:
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:50:47 PM
We come back to H&H asking for directions from a local going to work. They eventually pick up the clue. "We can race better than how we are. We need to reset." - Holden. Melinda & Erika shortly find it.

Carson & Jack arrive at the RB and Jack will do the task as Carson thought it was dealing with history. "Who's good at teaching a bad dancer?" - Jack. Han & Holden also arrive and Han does the RB.

Melinda & Erika are calling for a fourth taxi! They are having no luck calling for an additional penalty. :funny: "Bulgaria is not our place." They haven't seen anyone struggle for a taxi yet. "Phil hasn't told us anything yet." - Erika.

Alyssa & Josiah and Jon & Ana follow in to the Pit Stop as TEAM NUMBER TWO and THREE! Josiah is stoked for the Express Pass while Jon believes it's a huge accomplishment to still be in the race.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:51:52 PM
Melinda & Erika arrive at the RB and Melinda does the task. She chooses the lady performer to teach her.

Jack goes for his first attempt and freezes up. Holden is doing the task, oops.

Meanwhile, Melinda is remembering this for the Greek performances.
ghmorello

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:52:28 PM
The taxi penalties maybe moot at this rate.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:53:35 PM
Jack does the dance and is approved! "That's my best friend!" - Carson. They leave the task in 4th.

Holden is going for his first attempt and is out of sync with the steps. He tries another time and catches up to the beats. Han is absolutely excited for him in the mezzanine and they leave in 5th.
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on Yesterday at 09:52:28 PM
The taxi penalties maybe moot at this rate.

Almost wish they don't arrive last, to see some of the penaly in effect at this point.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:55:26 PM
Melinda is performing now and absolutely crushes it! They leave the task in last.

Carson & Jack are TEAM NUMBER FOUR and rendered Phil speechless. "One of the greatest comeback stories in the race" - Phil. Debatable honestly.

Han & Holden vs. Melinda & Erika in a foot race!
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:55:26 PM
Melinda is performing now and absolutely crushes it! They leave the task in last.

Carson & Jack are TEAM NUMBER FOUR and rendered Phil speechless. "One of the greatest comeback stories in the race" - Phil. Debatable honestly.

Han & Holden vs. Melinda & Erika in a foot race!

Jet and Cord winning a leg with a Speed Bump still takes that probably.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:57:54 PM
And Han & Holden arrive at the Pit Stop as TEAM NUMBER FIVE. Holden wants to learn from their good in this leg.

Meanwhile, Melinda & Erika are the last team to arrive, Phil points out their misread transportation clues, and have been eliminated from the race. Missed penalty opportunity. Sigh.

Melinda explains she never had the mother and daughter relationship growing up so they hope they can hang out more after the race now.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 09:56:31 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:55:26 PM
Melinda is performing now and absolutely crushes it! They leave the task in last.

Carson & Jack are TEAM NUMBER FOUR and rendered Phil speechless. "One of the greatest comeback stories in the race" - Phil. Debatable honestly.

Han & Holden vs. Melinda & Erika in a foot race!

Jet and Cord winning a leg with a Speed Bump still takes that probably.
That and David & Mary's Fast Forward win in season 10, and Charla & Mirna eliminating Rob & Amber for me personally.
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:59:46 PM
NEXT WEEK!

Show content
In Naples, Italy, it's mozzarella madness for Han & Holden and pizza nightmares for Carson & Jack!
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:00:27 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:59:06 PM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 09:56:31 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:55:26 PM
Melinda is performing now and absolutely crushes it! They leave the task in last.

Carson & Jack are TEAM NUMBER FOUR and rendered Phil speechless. "One of the greatest comeback stories in the race" - Phil. Debatable honestly.

Han & Holden vs. Melinda & Erika in a foot race!

Jet and Cord winning a leg with a Speed Bump still takes that probably.
That and David & Mary's Fast Forward win in season 10, and Charla & Mirna eliminating Rob & Amber for me personally.

Definitely, those were classics....
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:04:46 PM
And that was tonight's last full leg in Bulgaria! Hope you enjoyed keeping up from here and I promise it will be fresh scenery in the next one. Please leave your comments, concerns, disappointments, and hopes in this thread and let's continue the conversations. Thanks!
RachelLeVega

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 8 4/23/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:22:06 PM
My question to Phil is if Melinda & Erika weren't last, how big exactly of a penalty doozy would we have been shown since there will also be a time-gain additional penalty for unauthorized transportation? It has to be 2 hours and 10 minutes more or less right? (4 instances of invalid taxis for 30-minutes each + time gain math)
