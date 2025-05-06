« previous next »
TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)

Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #25 on: May 06, 2025, 03:20:01 PM
Off to Quebec again?

At least it's a new location being visited!
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #26 on: May 08, 2025, 09:19:50 PM
Ah, Gananoque. The 1000 Islands is a place I thought they should go to at some point.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #27 on: May 08, 2025, 09:25:02 PM
I actually quite liked the Kingston leg in Season 4, so Im happy with seeing that again.

Gananoque only looks like a small town? So Id expect only one task and maybe the Pit Stop to take place there?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #28 on: May 09, 2025, 10:56:37 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 08, 2025, 09:25:02 PM
I actually quite liked the Kingston leg in Season 4, so Im happy with seeing that again.

Gananoque only looks like a small town? So Id expect only one task and maybe the Pit Stop to take place there?

Gananoque is a small town representing a big area.  1,000 Islands could be the whole leg.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #29 on: May 10, 2025, 07:58:45 PM
It seems kind of funny that Mississauga has never gotten its own leg. That's literally where Toronto airport is.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #30 on: May 11, 2025, 07:20:49 AM
Mississauga?

Cool!

Another location not previously visited!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #31 on: May 11, 2025, 06:57:10 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 11, 2025, 07:20:49 AM
Mississauga?

Cool!

Another location not previously visited!  :conf: :cheer:

lol if you count airports, its been visited every season  :lol:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #32 on: May 13, 2025, 08:49:31 PM
I thought they might go to Gander eventually. That's where all those American planes were diverted in the days after 9/11, which "Come From Away" is based on.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #33 on: May 14, 2025, 01:45:17 PM
From an American perspective, that's the only reason why I know about Gander. Also, it has been six seasons since they last went to Newfoundland.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #34 on: May 14, 2025, 03:45:44 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 13, 2025, 08:49:31 PM
I thought they might go to Gander eventually. That's where all those American planes were diverted in the days after 9/11, which "Come From Away" is based on.

This place fascinates me - really hope that this leg is done well!
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #35 on: May 15, 2025, 02:26:56 PM
Are they still racing? Havent heard of any more sightings
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #36 on: May 15, 2025, 02:35:55 PM
Quote from: Colliesjp on May 15, 2025, 02:26:56 PM
Are they still racing? Havent heard of any more sightings

Yes. We do know from a FB casting call post for extras where they'll be filming a leg tomorrow.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #37 on: May 15, 2025, 10:41:39 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 15, 2025, 02:35:55 PM
Quote from: Colliesjp on May 15, 2025, 02:26:56 PM
Are they still racing? Havent heard of any more sightings

Yes. We do know from a FB casting call post for extras where they'll be filming a leg tomorrow.
Who's left, then?  Any news about that?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #38 on: May 16, 2025, 07:10:07 PM
I've never heard of Blue Mountain, Ontario, so that should be a good finale location (at least for me!)  :funny: :lol:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #39 on: May 16, 2025, 07:54:29 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 16, 2025, 07:10:07 PM
I've never heard of Blue Mountain, Ontario, so that should be a good finale location (at least for me!)  :funny: :lol:

It's up on Lake Huron. And Growing up in Ontario, this was honestly one of my favorite spots in the province. There's a whole cave system, a forest trail through the canyon, zip line, a suspension bridge. Plenty of room for a cool task or two.

I actually thought of you because I know there's also a Blue Mountains in Australia  :funny:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #40 on: May 16, 2025, 08:00:52 PM
Quote from: Maanca on May 16, 2025, 07:54:29 PM
I actually thought of you because I know there's also a Blue Mountains in Australia  :funny:

There's also a Collingwood in Australia as well!  :funny: :lol:
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #41 on: May 16, 2025, 10:10:29 PM
Yeah, Blue Mountain/Collingwood/Wasaga Beach is a popular vacation spot for Southern Ontario in the same way that the Muskoka finale was.  I'm surprised we haven't seen Barrie show up yet either (and Wasaga if they don't include it).  Then again, it's not the best time of year for Wasaga.
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #42 on: Today at 04:14:38 AM
How did we miss a whole brendan comeback . Could that  be him with a cowboy hat at the airport . Could she be the blonde lady wearing 21 at the airport
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:07:03 PM
Quote from: Avid on Today at 04:14:38 AM
How did we miss a whole brendan comeback . Could that  be him with a cowboy hat at the airport . Could she be the blonde lady wearing 21 at the airport

No, that was Marie & Louis.

If we never saw them, I wonder if that means they were out early like Jet & Dave. But then again, we had so few sighting photos this season (pretty much nothing of F5, rural finale), anything's possible.
