I actually quite liked the Kingston leg in Season 4, so Im happy with seeing that again.Gananoque only looks like a small town? So Id expect only one task and maybe the Pit Stop to take place there?
Mississauga? Cool! Another location not previously visited!
I thought they might go to Gander eventually. That's where all those American planes were diverted in the days after 9/11, which "Come From Away" is based on.
Are they still racing? Havent heard of any more sightings
Yes. We do know from a FB casting call post for extras where they'll be filming a leg tomorrow.
I've never heard of Blue Mountain, Ontario, so that should be a good finale location (at least for me!)
I actually thought of you because I know there's also a Blue Mountains in Australia
How did we miss a whole brendan comeback . Could that be him with a cowboy hat at the airport . Could she be the blonde lady wearing 21 at the airport
