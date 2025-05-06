« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)  (Read 4964 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5914
  • #FlagBlues2024(RIP)#2025?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #25 on: May 06, 2025, 03:20:01 PM »
Off to Quebec again?

At least it's a new location being visited!
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4474
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #26 on: May 08, 2025, 09:19:50 PM »
Ah, Gananoque. The 1000 Islands is a place I thought they should go to at some point.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5914
  • #FlagBlues2024(RIP)#2025?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #27 on: May 08, 2025, 09:25:02 PM »
I actually quite liked the Kingston leg in Season 4, so Im happy with seeing that again.

Gananoque only looks like a small town? So Id expect only one task and maybe the Pit Stop to take place there?
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #28 on: May 09, 2025, 10:56:37 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 08, 2025, 09:25:02 PM
I actually quite liked the Kingston leg in Season 4, so Im happy with seeing that again.

Gananoque only looks like a small town? So Id expect only one task and maybe the Pit Stop to take place there?

Gananoque is a small town representing a big area.  1,000 Islands could be the whole leg.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4474
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #29 on: May 10, 2025, 07:58:45 PM »
It seems kind of funny that Mississauga has never gotten its own leg. That's literally where Toronto airport is.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5914
  • #FlagBlues2024(RIP)#2025?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #30 on: May 11, 2025, 07:20:49 AM »
Mississauga?

Cool!

Another location not previously visited!  :conf: :cheer:
Logged

Offline Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4358
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #31 on: May 11, 2025, 06:57:10 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 11, 2025, 07:20:49 AM
Mississauga?

Cool!

Another location not previously visited!  :conf: :cheer:

lol if you count airports, its been visited every season  :lol:
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #32 on: May 12, 2025, 04:32:44 PM »
Can we stop putting comments from people on facebook ,reddit ON live sightings . Its anti climatic

Its getting boring . Can we only accept photos . Its leg 8 and possibly finals and we dont know who is in it .

The eliminated teams dont go online like 38
« Last Edit: May 12, 2025, 04:36:53 PM by Avid »
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4474
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #33 on: May 13, 2025, 08:49:31 PM »
I thought they might go to Gander eventually. That's where all those American planes were diverted in the days after 9/11, which "Come From Away" is based on.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2049
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 01:45:17 PM »
From an American perspective, that's the only reason why I know about Gander. Also, it has been six seasons since they last went to Newfoundland.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5914
  • #FlagBlues2024(RIP)#2025?
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:45:44 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 13, 2025, 08:49:31 PM
I thought they might go to Gander eventually. That's where all those American planes were diverted in the days after 9/11, which "Come From Away" is based on.

This place fascinates me - really hope that this leg is done well!
Logged

Offline Colliesjp

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:26:56 PM »
Are they still racing? Havent heard of any more sightings
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4474
Re: TAR Canada 11 Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread (POSSIBLE SPOILERS!)
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:35:55 PM »
Quote from: Colliesjp on Today at 02:26:56 PM
Are they still racing? Havent heard of any more sightings

Yes. We do know from a FB casting call post for extras where they'll be filming a leg tomorrow.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 