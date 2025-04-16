« previous next »
Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 1453 times)

Offline Xoruz

TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: April 16, 2025, 07:01:48 PM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARCAN 10 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: April 25, 2025, 12:01:20 PM »
Not expecting them to film on Monday. It's election day, practically every public venue in the country will be rented out.
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #2 on: April 26, 2025, 10:02:12 PM »
Now we know they're embracing Switchbacks after last year, so I wonder if the clue at BC Place could have been one from Season 3, the highwire biking that singlehandedly lost Brent & Sean the race.

Also, it seems to be a recent pattern that they'll go to Vancouver, do one task in the city then go elsewhere in the vicinity (Abbotsford, maybe? It's the only suburb they've never been to).
Online Maanca

Re: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #3 on: May 06, 2025, 02:50:38 PM »
It's pretty much been a predictable pattern since Season 4 that Ontario comes before Quebec, so I'm almost wondering if we missed a leg, lol. Prince George was 3 days ago.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:34:08 AM »
Quote from: nala on Today at 10:09:29 AM
The teams were in Mississauga today morning at an office building

Thanks nala.

Might be looking at a KOR. If this is leg 8, 9 could be on Monday and 10 on Wednesday (same time as last years finale).
Offline Realityfan01

Re: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:14:48 PM »
If anyone has any speculation of where they might be next in Sauga, I live here so maybe I can go scout them out, how cool, I couldve seen them
