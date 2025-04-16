« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 634 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1993
TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« on: April 16, 2025, 07:01:48 PM »
This thread is the WORKZONE of our spoilers.

This is where ALL the spoiler discussion of the TARCAN 10 race goes, NOT in the LIVE thread. It is where we try to thrash out what the LIVE sightings mean.


 
As always, per RFF's practices, we do not a future location until it is believed that the teams are safely underway. We would never want to put a team in jeopardy or cause them distress or interfere with the actual running of the race. Info on future legs may occasionally be protected for those reasons. But if you have info to share beforehand, we would love to know, so please PM or email me! Spoilers are treasured!
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4443
Re: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #1 on: April 25, 2025, 12:01:20 PM »
Not expecting them to film on Monday. It's election day, practically every public venue in the country will be rented out.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4443
Re: TARCAN 11 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 PM »
Now we know they're embracing Switchbacks after last year, so I wonder if the clue at BC Place could have been one from Season 3, the highwire biking that singlehandedly lost Brent & Sean the race.

Also, it seems to be a recent pattern that they'll go to Vancouver, do one task in the city then go elsewhere in the vicinity (Abbotsford, maybe? It's the only suburb they've never been to).
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 