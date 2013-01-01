We return to the drone shot of hay as Nick & Mike can't comprehend how this is so difficult. Carson & Jack, meanwhile, are dropping their wood off and move up (finally!) to 6th. They feel a dark cloud above them as they see the double U-Turn notice.



Melinda & Erika arrive at the mat and are TEAM NUMBER FIVE! Melinda says they regret U-Turning the New Yorkers, except Phil says they wouldn't be in 5th otherwise.



Carson & Jack are sure they were U-Turned and arrive at the board to absolute shock and begin crying as they found Han & Holden's face on there instead. We get an elimination-like montage to them arriving as TEAM NUMBER SIX on the mat.



"The Philiminator." Field elimination time! We get a recall of them being out there for 6 hours and Phil says they are eliminated. The two recall their best memories of the race.