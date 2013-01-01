« previous next »
TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:38:47 PM
Nick & Mike are excruciatingly exhausted and think they should go out on their terms, assuming the 6-hour penalty still stands.

Commercials.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 PM
oh no the p-word
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:46:12 PM
We come back to haybales 3.0 as Nick & Mike can't believe Carson & Jack are arriving. "There are people here, Jack!" - Carson.

DnD were floored and meet up alongside them. Jack saw Nick & Mike living a life they didn't want to live and decide to switch to the wood as Nick & Mike are just kicking around hay at this point.

Han & Holden at the RB with Holden finishing the yogurt. He has milk all over his face ripping open the clue while Melinda & Erika arrive at the farm. Mel is milking the sheep. "I don't know how much half a liter is." - Mel. Erika hopes Nick & Mike are doing well and hope they end up surviving the twist as they like them as people, regretting their decision. (No, don't regret that decision.)

Carson & Jack making slow and steady progress. Carson motivates Jack and wants to push it to their limit to win the million.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:47:11 PM
Sam and Frodo
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:47:20 PM
The detour and uturn scene raises the leg to be an ICONIC one  :cheer: :cheer:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:49:01 PM
Melinda finishes the milking and eats the yogurt. She is bonding with the 102-year old lady and says she is beautiful for that age. They leave the RB in 5th.

Han & Holden arrive at the Pit Stop as TEAM NUMBER FOUR.

Jack is bending down for stray wood. "I felt like the Hunchback of Notre Dame." - Jack. :funny:

Nick & Mike are about to beat Lena & Kristy's record as we see a highlight of where the magnitsa really is as they are poking around their mess with a stick.

Phil casting announcement and commercials.

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:49:58 PM
That casting placement.  :funny:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:50:11 PM
That drone shot from above... whoa....
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:50:35 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 09:47:20 PM
The detour and uturn scene raises the leg to be an ICONIC one  :cheer: :cheer:
Add Carson & Jack getting this lost. :funny:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 PM
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:53:11 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:49:01 PM
Nick & Mike are about to beat Lena & Kristy's record as we see a highlight of where the magnitsa really is as they are poking around their mess with a stick.

Are we about to get a in the field elimination in a long while......
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:56:58 PM
We return to the drone shot of hay as Nick & Mike can't comprehend how this is so difficult. Carson & Jack, meanwhile, are dropping their wood off and move up (finally!) to 6th. They feel a dark cloud above them as they see the double U-Turn notice.

Melinda & Erika arrive at the mat and are TEAM NUMBER FIVE! Melinda says they regret U-Turning the New Yorkers, except Phil says they wouldn't be in 5th otherwise.

Carson & Jack are sure they were U-Turned and arrive at the board to absolute shock and begin crying as they found Han & Holden's face on there instead. We get an elimination-like montage to them arriving as TEAM NUMBER SIX on the mat.

"The Philiminator." Field elimination time! We get a recall of them being out there for 6 hours and Phil says they are eliminated. The two recall their best memories of the race.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:57:46 PM
Nick & Mike are overwhelmed with gratitude and feel they have grown closer because of the race. "We gave it our best shot."

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:56:58 PM
We return to the drone shot of hay as Nick & Mike can't comprehend how this is so difficult. Carson & Jack, meanwhile, are dropping their wood off and move up (finally!) to 6th. They feel a dark cloud above them as they see the double U-Turn notice.

Melinda & Erika arrive at the mat and are TEAM NUMBER FIVE! Melinda says they regret U-Turning the New Yorkers, except Phil says they wouldn't be in 5th otherwise.

Carson & Jack are sure they were U-Turned and arrive at the board to absolute shock and begin crying as they found Han & Holden's face on there instead. We get an elimination-like montage to them arriving as TEAM NUMBER SIX on the mat.

"The Philiminator." Field elimination time! We get a recall of them being out there for 6 hours and Phil says they are eliminated. The two recall their best memories of the race.

It is the hay again.  :furious:
Missing that kilo of wood did kill them in the end.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:58:07 PM
This surely top slovenia 1st. Fantastic Fantastic leg  :luvya: :luvya:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Yesterday at 09:58:07 PM
This surely top slovenia 1st. Fantastic Fantastic leg  :luvya: :luvya:

Seconded!!  :conf: :conf:
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:59:51 PM
NEXT WEEK ON TAR!

Show content
The race continues in Bulgaria! The competition gets fierce against Carson & Jack and Mel & Erika. And another chance for an Express Pass is fiery.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:05:24 PM
With that moment of deja vu, wow! Such an insanely unpredictable episode. I can't believe we haven't seen a field elimination like this in forever. Now it's time for your voice. Submit your comments, critiques, excitements, and disappointments below and let's keep the convos for this episode going into the night.

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 PM
I gotta say, I really love this leg
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 PM
The first elimination on the course in quite a while. It was literally the famous Season 6 haybales all over again.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:25:31 PM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 09:53:11 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:49:01 PM
Nick & Mike are about to beat Lena & Kristy's record as we see a highlight of where the magnitsa really is as they are poking around their mess with a stick.

Are we about to get a in the field elimination in a long while......
Last one I remember was Bergen & Kurt from the blind date season. Last one I fully remember was Mel & Mike getting treated for hypothermia in Unfinished Business and how things have changed...

Note: I didn't count the airport-passport ones as that seems too harsh. lol
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM
Season 30, Alex & Conor elliminated in field in hong kong legs
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:33:24 PM
Quote from: danny on Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM
Season 30, Alex & Conor elliminated in field in hong kong legs
Thank you, Danny! :2hearts: The weirdly-placed penultimate memory task, forgot about that one to be honest.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 7 4/16/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 10:49:18 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 10:25:31 PM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 09:53:11 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:49:01 PM
Nick & Mike are about to beat Lena & Kristy's record as we see a highlight of where the magnitsa really is as they are poking around their mess with a stick.

Are we about to get a in the field elimination in a long while......
Last one I remember was Bergen & Kurt from the blind date season. Last one I fully remember was Mel & Mike getting treated for hypothermia in Unfinished Business and how things have changed...

Note: I didn't count the airport-passport ones as that seems too harsh. lol

Andrea and malaina getting so lost in frankfurt and koln Phil met them at the parade ARI in s35
