Nick & Mike need a little less than half more while Melinda & Erika arrive at the fields. Melinda does the RB and is relieved she is only doing 15 lbs. "Burning an Express Pass doesn't help anybody but them." - Scott is still moaning about it.Meanwhile, Lori finishes the 25 lbs of rice harvesting and is going to the village. "You rocked it babe." - Scott. Nick is still off by a small amount. Bernie & Carrigain arrive in 9th at the fields."I'm shook that they gave us 25." - Carrigain. Lori & Scott are vocally frustrated with Jon & Ana as the two arrive at the clue box.DETOUR: Penjor or PajeganIn Penjor, teams must decorate a long bamboo pole with offerings and leaves and carry it to a stand across the village to place on display to receive their next clue. In Pajegan, teams must rely on their memory by purchasing fruits in the village and assemble it before walking it to a temple to receive their next clue.Jonathan wants to pull a Kisha & Jen in the Beijing penultimate at the Detour.