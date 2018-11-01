« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 616 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:59:54 PM »
Scott & Lori see everyone's pound distribution for the rice. Lori is pissed at Jon & Ana that they got assigned the most and she is taking out her aggressions on them at the threshing. Meanwhile, Brett & Mark are lost and references the taxi driver's phone. Mark checks the guy's map app and realizes it's the wrong place typed and they are 42 minutes and 10+ km. out in the wrong direction.

Commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:02:13 PM »
So John & Jessica, in this specific example,
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:03:37 PM »
Giving themselved the lightest task only to end up burning teh ex pass :lol: :lol: :lol: tho im not sure its a good move imo lol
Logged
what might have been

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4407
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 PM »
That Driver's Seat thing is evil, lol. They get to mess with every other team at once.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:05:58 PM »
We're back to Vegas course correcting as Alyssa & Josiah, DnD, and Han & Holden arrive at the RB. Jeff 2x arrive after them with the three trailers heading through the fields. "Thank you Jonathan and Ana. /eyeroll in progress/" - Alyssa.

Jeff (younger) is doing the task and isn't discouraged while Scott is wondering Jon & Ana's logic behind their decision. Ana is drinking from a super long straw and is low-key shading John & Jessica in their taxi about not being a team wasting their EP.

Han & Holden reveal their parents were rice farmers as they were growing up and their goal is to make them proud. Lori is spilling the rice everywhere and is getting a weight check. Not even close.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:06:30 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 09:04:21 PM
That Driver's Seat thing is evil, lol. They get to mess with every other team at once.
icant imagine what could have been had someone arrived right after jo and anna and witnessed them using the driver seat  :lol:
Logged
what might have been

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:10:53 PM »
Nick & Mike need a little less than half more while Melinda & Erika arrive at the fields. Melinda does the RB and is relieved she is only doing 15 lbs. "Burning an Express Pass doesn't help anybody but them." - Scott is still moaning about it.

Meanwhile, Lori finishes the 25 lbs of rice harvesting and is going to the village. "You rocked it babe." - Scott. Nick is still off by a small amount. Bernie & Carrigain arrive in 9th at the fields.

"I'm shook that they gave us 25." - Carrigain. Lori & Scott are vocally frustrated with Jon & Ana as the two arrive at the clue box.

DETOUR: Penjor or Pajegan
In Penjor, teams must decorate a long bamboo pole with offerings and leaves and carry it to a stand across the village to place on display to receive their next clue. In Pajegan, teams must rely on their memory by purchasing fruits in the village and assemble it before walking it to a temple to receive their next clue.

Jonathan wants to pull a Kisha & Jen in the Beijing penultimate at the Detour. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:12:09 PM »
Scott & Lori arrive at the village and choose Penjor. It's the one Jon & Ana are at. Time for a smackdown.

"I mean, Lori had eight babies. She's superwoman." - Ana.

Commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:19:16 PM »
Never mess with angry parents  :lol: (well yes Jo and Anna are also parents lol)
Logged
what might have been

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:19:52 PM »
We're back from ads to Scott & Lori studying the features of the floral penjor and making Jonathan & Ana the social pariahs.

At the RB, everyone still sifting and smacking the stalks in their own ways. :luvya:

Mike goes for another check and it is approved. He hugs the co-judge and is off with Nick. Han also finishes the RB and leave in 4th. Brett & Mark arrive in last at the RB clue and are going to the fields. Alyssa finishes in 5th and we get the iconic promo fall clip. "You are the toughest woman to have ever run this race." - Josiah.

Mark says they only got 20 lbs and said Jon & Ana didn't think they would be a team that needed to be targeted. Jack tries to get it checked and it's a no. Melinda is also a no.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:22:30 PM »
Carson & Jack finish and leave in 6th.

Han & Holden and Nick & Mike get to the Detour clue in 3rd and 4th while both do Pajegan. Nick reveals what the details of the clue entails which is counting the correct number of fruits around the offering and buying them from the market. Holden fabricates a story involving all of it and it likely makes it even more confusing?

Alyssa & Josiah arrive at the Detour clue in 5th. They choose Penjor and don't know which way they are going to and miss the sign right next to the box. They are going to Pajegan by misdirection. Carson & Jack arrive and choose Penjor.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:24:58 PM »
Jack criticizes Jon & Ana's use of the Express Pass at the RB in a confessional, not to their face unfortunately. Lori says this penjor was intricate to work with. Scott & Lori slowly making progress.

Melinda doesn't know if she's close or far. Jeff is still moving while Carrigain is still perusing through the.

Mark loses his right shoe after checking a pan of rice initially. "RIP shoe." :funny:

Mel & Erika finish in 7th at the RB and leave. "You killed the RB!" - Erika.

Jeff also finishes and both Jeffs leave in 8th.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:26:02 PM »
Carrigain and Mark both still working with Mark rushing over to the scale. Brett & Mark are finished with the RB and move up to 9th. Bernie & Carrigain are the only ones left at the RB. "It was just us. I felt like we were done." - Carrigain.

Commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:31:54 PM »
We come back to Carrigain still sifting through rice niblets and getting the bag checked. It's approved. They leave in last to the village.

Scott & Lori are arguing now at the penjor with Alyssa & Josiah are saying it's trouble in paradise for them. :funny: Carson & Jack also overhear. "There is not love without a passion. And they are passionate." - Jack.

Jon & Ana are getting a check and it's unapproved. They are reviewing their work.

Mel & Erika says Indonesia is their favorite leg because Erika got to see her mom crush a RB. Jeff 2x and Brett & Mark are tail and tail with each other right now.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:34:20 PM »
Jon & Ana get the penjor approved and put on traditional garbs from the two judges to carry the penjor across town. Scott & Lori making a snarky comment about them being 20 minutes ahead of them in the back. :funny:

Jon & Ana walk to the temple front and receive their clue after placing it high in the air.

ROUTE INFO: Pit Stop! Stone temple called Pura Dalem Pelapuan.

Nick & Mike felt like they were walking through people's houses than a bodega in NYC gathering the fruits.

Melinda & Erika choose Penjor in 7th.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:36:14 PM »
Brett & Mark and Jeff 2x arrive at the Detour clue. They both choose the Penjor as Scott & Lori call for a check and are approved for delivery. "We're gonna walk over these steps because they're humongous." They meet children on the way to the temple grounds.

Bernie & Carrigain arrive in last at the Detour and are doing Penjor. They read the direction on paper for Pajegan by mistake and are going there inadvertently instead.

Scott & Lori place their penjor into the ground are racing to the Pit Stop.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:37:58 PM »
Carson & Jack also finish in the meantime by surprise while directing Bernie & Carrigain in the somewhat right direction to the penjor.

"I'm never gonna look at a red apple the same." - Han. Nick & Mike and Han & Holden are still picking out fruit from the markets.

Jon & Ana arrive at the Pit Stop and are TEAM NUMBER ONE! They win OneKey Cash from Expedia to Croatia and Montenegro!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 PM »
I believe no one would expect a rivalry between jo & anna and Scott & Lori  :lol:
Logged
what might have been

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:39:37 PM »
Alyssa runs up to Josiah about something wrong with their penjor and Josiah says arts & crafts are not their thing. Melinda & Erika are doubting their Detour choice as they see everyone is there. Jeff 2x going back and forth between the example penjor. Brett & Mark are in zen and being present and focused with the penjor assembly.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:43:35 PM »
Han & Holden and Nick & Mike are starting to assemble their fruits on the altar and having a bit of trouble fitting everything and making it work. Nick & Mike eventually get a check and are approved. Han & Holden call for one and are disapproved.

Nick & Mike figuring out which way to go. Mike says the map is in his bag as both hands are holding onto the fruit altar.

Carson & Jack surprisingly arrive on the Pit Stop mat as TEAM NUMBER TWO and Scott & Lori are TEAM NUMBER THREE. Jack says Jon & Ana didn't make a good move with their Express Pass and the Driver's Seat today and a U-Turn would be detrimental to them.

Bernie & Carrigain realize they are walking the wrong way and begin an argument in a confessional. :funny: "Let's just go wherever you wanna go." Tears and drama. :2hearts:

Phil casting clip and commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:50:47 PM »
We return from an ad of Phil with Taylor Tomlinson for the late-night show with Bernie & Carrigain going to the Penjor Detour. They see Alyssa & Josiah, Mel & Erika, Jeff 2x, and Brett & Mark and is giving them hope they could still be in it.

Alyssa & Josiah call for a check and are off to drop the penjors off. Meanwhile, Nick & Mike are arriving at the temple with their offering and Mike's altar completely falls apart on the temple woman's face... so do they need to redo it? Yes. :funny:

Han & Holden arrive right behind with both offerings in tact.

H&H leave in 4th while Nick & Mike leave in 5th. Brett & Mark's penjor is approved as well as Jeff 2x's.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:53:45 PM »
Melinda & Erika also finish the penjor and are trying to keep up with the boys. Bernie & Carrigain says they are just figuring out how to tie things together.

Han & Holden and Nick & Mike pass by Alyssa & Josiah dropping off their penjor and receiving the PS clue in 6th. Brett & Mark also get the clue in 7th. Melinda & Erika drop off the penjor and receive their clue in 8th. A lot of teams running together at once asking for directions and whereabouts. Everyone scrambling to find Phil. Melinda & Erika are arguing about directions and running in a different direction as the others.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:57:48 PM »
Jeff 2x pick up the clue for the Pit Stop in 8th. The relay race run to the parking lot of the entire temple. Whoops. Meanwhile, Melinda & Erika are running through the forest unabashedly and disagreeing with each other. Bernie & Carrigain finish the Detour and receive the clue.

MELINDA & ERIKA ARRIVE ON THE MAT! Oh my gosh! And everyone else funnels in. :funny: MEL & ERIKA IS TEAM NUMBER 4! Alyssa & Josiah are 5, Han & Holden are 6. Nick & Mike, Pops & Jeff, and Brett & Mark fill in 7th, 8th, and 9th. It's pitchforks out for Jonathan & Ana between everyone. :funny:


Bernie & Carrigain are last to arrive on the Pit Stop and have been eliminated from the race. Bernie explains they wouldn't be on the race without Carrigain and she showed grace to her. Everything they did they believed was magical.

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:00:19 PM »
NEXT WEEK!

Show content
"Grab one of the voting cards", an open forum vote takes teams by surprise. Uhhh. Not sure how I feel about this twist being back again. And Jonathan feels the heat.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5524
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 4 3/26/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:05:32 PM »
A lush and pretty episode with a story arc in the making. Now that tonight's episode is wrapped up, time to open the gates for your comments, assumptions, criticisms, and discussions. Hope tonight has been great for all of you and please feel free to keep the conversations going. All contributions welcome!

Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Places "Raced": France ('24), Greece ('19), Italy ('17), Switzerland ('17), Taiwan ('16), U.S. (WA '13, CA [S.F. '14, L.A. '23], TX '21, FL '24, IL '90s-now)
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 