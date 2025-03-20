CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 48 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 21



Only One of Yous Can Win  The $1 million dollars is closer than ever as the remaining castaways enter the final stretch of the game. A major come-from-behind win earns one person a trip to the sanctuary and a spot in the final four. Then, a tumultuous fire-making showdown determines the final three. One castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 48 finale, followed by the After Show, hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 21 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.