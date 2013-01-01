CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 48 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 21



One castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 48 finale of SURVIVOR, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, Wednesday, May 21 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.