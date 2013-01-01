CASTAWAYS COMPETE FOR THE TITLE OF SOLE SURVIVOR AND THE $1 MILLION PRIZE, ON THE SEASON 48 FINALE OF SURVIVOR, FOLLOWED BY THE AFTER SHOW HOSTED BY JEFF PROBST, WEDNESDAY, MAY 21
One castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 48 finale of SURVIVOR, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, Wednesday, May 21 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.