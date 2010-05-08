« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 931 times)

Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: March 12, 2025, 09:45:35 PM »
Jeff 2x finish the 12 mochi balls and see they are too large for the judge. Courtney & Jasmin call for a check and move up to 5th. "Mushroom size." Melinda & Erika overheard them and are following the nurses' orders. Mom and daughter pass and move up to 6th! They tell the lumberjacks they'll meet them at the Pit Stop. Jeff 2x call it in last.

Alyssa & Josiah gets TEAM NUMBER THREE with additional bird calls behind the soundtrack. :lol: Alyssa's reaction is gold.

Brett & Mark wrapping with close attention to detail while Bernie & Carrigain are manhandling they wraps. They go for a check and pass! They are now in 8th.

Nick & Mike also pass in 9th with Holden's jaws dropped.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: March 12, 2025, 09:47:15 PM »
Mike jumps onto the sumo wrestler to hug him before taking off. Carson & Jack are TEAM NUMBER 4!

Brett & Mark go for their first attempt while Han & Holden is watching them pass by. Brett & Mark didn't realize they were being pushed and move on from the Detour.

Hand & Holden receive criticism and decide between switching, they need more "slack". Ernest & Bridget get up to be judged and are unapproved initially.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: March 12, 2025, 09:47:58 PM »
Han & Holden keep going up to be rejected and Han's panic begins to set in.

Commercials and Phil casting announcement.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: March 12, 2025, 09:54:11 PM »
We come back to Han & Holden holding each other's hands in this task. Ernest & Bridget are hopeful.

Melinda & Erika are TEAM NUMBER FIVE! Erika is completely shocked.

Han & Holden vs. Ernest & Bridget in the weeds/wraps. The siblings pass and leave in 11th.

Courtney & Jasmin, Jeff 2x, and Bernie & Carrigain arrive on the mat - TEAM NUMBERS 6, 7, AND 8!

Ernest & Bridget call for a check and pass!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: March 12, 2025, 09:57:23 PM »
Nick & Mike and Brett & Mark are teams NUMBER ELEVEN and TEN respectively.

It's Ernest & Bridget vs. Han & Holden in a fight for last place. Han is holding her head in tiredness. Bridget is hoping a team is lost, while H&H are indeed lost. "Go go go go Holden!"

Ernest & Bridget arrive at the park and are giving each other affirmations. It's a foot race! Han is in complete breakdown panic mode.

Han & Holden arrive on the mat and are TEAM NUMBER ELEVEN by the skin of their teeth. "I promise you Phil we will never give up."

Ernest & Bridget walk in and are the last team to arrive and have been eliminated. Ernest learned a lot about Bridget being a leader and is proud of her. Bridget says they've been speaking on a deeper level now because of TAR.

End credits and STAY TUNED FOR SCENES FROM OUR NEXT EPISODE!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: March 12, 2025, 09:58:04 PM »
Really enjoyed this leg. Sad to see another older person eliminated.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: March 12, 2025, 09:59:42 PM »
Next week on TAR!

Show content
The race kicks into high gear! With the Express Pass up for grabs! And drama unfolds at the Detour with Nick & Mike, Han & Holden, and Alyssa & Josiah.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: March 12, 2025, 10:04:07 PM »
A beautifully dramatic and shocking Osaka visit! I loved that the leg didn't show any mercy, got an old-school feel between the airport, Intersection, placement shifts, and sumo surprise, and hope that continues on the following weeks. Hope you enjoyed tonight's updates and make sure to place your comments, criticisms, discussions, and anything on your mind of this leg below and let's keep the chat going!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 AM »
Unfortunately couldnt be able to join the live stream due to overload work but i finally catched up. Another solid leg.

Personally, airport drama is not my cup of tea, but i appreciate TAR crews of bringing back some of the classic element of why TAR is TAR.

The RB was top tier ngl. Loved the drum performance task as i love drumming, but i thought the racers were getting smarter and prepared, and seemed they breezed through the task, well except one racer  :lol: . I also thought the intersection was well put, not only they out in the first half of the leg where teams could catch up with others, but i also loved how they put early in the season, where teams still barely knew each other, so they needed and forced to get familiar with the others, making an interesting dynamic here.

For the detour, as for entertainment value, the sumo task was some of the best recently. Not only it needs a well attention to detail to wrap thing up, it had a really fun twist when you need to oush the sumo out of line after the wrapping. Really good stuff. The mochi task was also a fine task that was deceptive and somehow balanced the other DT task.

I also appreciate the fact that all of the tasks so far in this season have been in touch with the local'a culture. Usually when you vist countries like HK or Japan, you would either find random thing across HK street, or involve in a Japanese game show. The way they designing the task to be culturally relevant to the locals has been massive, even tho i would like to have more variety with the tasks. But so far, it is so good.

TL;DR another solid leg. Wish it was a little bit longer but i really like some of the tasks and elements here and its an improvement from the premiere. Great stuff so far.

Score: 8.5/10
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:27:17 PM »
Another decent leg, with yet another great team going home.  For some reason I didn't expect Ernie & Bridget to be eliminated here. Not sure why?   >:(  It's early so I shouldn't be so negative but I'm getting "TAR 23 Awful Boot Order" vibes.  :groan:  Hopefully Leg 3 proves me wrong.

Only other complaint is that there aren't as many tasks compared to S35. No RI tasks after or between RB and Detours sadly.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:22:55 PM »
The Intersection worked well. Imagine how different the airport drama would have been if teams knew it was coming beforehand - Bernie/Carrigain/Scott/Lori would have known they were (likely) going to have to work together at that point. I think it unfolded in a better way with nobody knowing until the clue before.

Speaking of Scott and Lori, it was impressive that they were able to jump up as far as they did. Glad the opportunity for a massive placement shift was there.

I'm not surprised most teams chose against mochi - racers' wrists had just taken a toll with the drumming, so swinging a mallet sounds like more of a pain than the sumo task. However, it seemed like the Detour ended up being fairly balanced.

Good episode overall!
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:36:27 PM »
Another episode I liked. We had an extended scene of flight drama that did not overwhelm the episode. I mean people even had problems getting to the travel agency. Considering Osaka is hosting Expo 2025, I can see why Expedia wanted to promote it. I was so happy to see the Intersection return; especially without marked for elimination (the worst pairing IMO). For Mark & Ernest to go from first to last after 17 attempts was almost unbelievable. The Intersection surprisingly became an equalizer and cut down a two hour deficit. I always prefer when anyone has a chance to win or lose so that really helped even if it led to a sad elimination.
Re: TAR 37 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 2 3/12/2025 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 PM »
Loved the episode!!

I know people love more tasks but I actually like that this leg only had 2 as it allowed us to get to know the teams more! The first leg was chaotic (in a good way) that having leg two be a get to know us leg with just the two tasks I appreciated!! All the tasks were culturally relevant and looked fun! Cant wait for episode 3!!!
