Unfortunately couldnt be able to join the live stream due to overload work but i finally catched up. Another solid leg.Personally, airport drama is not my cup of tea, but i appreciate TAR crews of bringing back some of the classic element of why TAR is TAR.The RB was top tier ngl. Loved the drum performance task as i love drumming, but i thought the racers were getting smarter and prepared, and seemed they breezed through the task, well except one racer. I also thought the intersection was well put, not only they out in the first half of the leg where teams could catch up with others, but i also loved how they put early in the season, where teams still barely knew each other, so they needed and forced to get familiar with the others, making an interesting dynamic here.For the detour, as for entertainment value, the sumo task was some of the best recently. Not only it needs a well attention to detail to wrap thing up, it had a really fun twist when you need to oush the sumo out of line after the wrapping. Really good stuff. The mochi task was also a fine task that was deceptive and somehow balanced the other DT task.I also appreciate the fact that all of the tasks so far in this season have been in touch with the local'a culture. Usually when you vist countries like HK or Japan, you would either find random thing across HK street, or involve in a Japanese game show. The way they designing the task to be culturally relevant to the locals has been massive, even tho i would like to have more variety with the tasks. But so far, it is so good.TL;DR another solid leg. Wish it was a little bit longer but i really like some of the tasks and elements here and its an improvement from the premiere. Great stuff so far.Score: 8.5/10