TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
March 10, 2025
RACERS TRAVEL TO BALI, INDONESIA, WHERE THE FIRST TEAM TO ARRIVE AT THE DRIVERS SEAT BOARD MUST MAKE A DIFFICULT DECISION THAT IMPACTS THE OUTCOME OF THE ROADBLOCK AND THE GAME, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

Theres No Addresses in the Jungle  Racers travel to Bali, Indonesia, where the first team to arrive at the drivers seat board must make a difficult decision that impacts the outcome of the Roadblock and the game, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 26 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
March 13, 2025
PRESS PICTURES



















Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
March 20, 2025






















Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
March 20, 2025


















Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
March 20, 2025


















Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
March 20, 2025












Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
March 24, 2025
The Amazing Race - There's No Addresses in the Jungle (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OjjfRRR3lxg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OjjfRRR3lxg</a>

The Amazing Race - There's No Addresses in the Jungle (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lvvj5cPruAY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lvvj5cPruAY</a>
Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
Nyoman_SB1 - Yesterday at 11:49:18 AM
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on March 20, 2025, 08:48:21 AM




This "Gebogan" task is similar to season 22, the difference is this season simpler because they use base for the fruits. They don't need sticks like they did in season 22
Re: TAR37: Ep 4: "There's No Addresses in the Jungle" (3/26/2025)
Neobie - Today at 10:56:54 AM
Teams started the leg at Utsubo Park back in Osaka. This took a bit of searching!
