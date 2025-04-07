« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 11707 times)

Online ghmorello

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #150 on: April 07, 2025, 04:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on April 07, 2025, 01:38:13 PM
Quote from: ZBC Company on April 07, 2025, 12:57:49 PM
I know we've bitched about this season, but we love the route.

Who is we?

I know right?
Offline TeamPlayerAlltheWay

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #151 on: April 07, 2025, 07:36:43 PM »
I mean at this point, just have the final leg in London and have the finish line on the CBB UK house, dont need to even go to USA
Offline mshortle1996

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #152 on: April 07, 2025, 08:07:29 PM »
Quote from: ZBC Company on April 07, 2025, 12:57:49 PM
I know we've bitched about this season, but we love the route.

The route is all Europe centric but I'm happy that a lot of undervisited countries like Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, and Romania are getting visited. Of course there's Netherlands, Italy, and France again. Bleh!
Offline NMC

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #153 on: April 08, 2025, 04:21:18 PM »
Quote from: TeamPlayerAlltheWay on April 07, 2025, 07:36:43 PM
I mean at this point, just have the final leg in London and have the finish line on the CBB UK house, dont need to even go to USA

Am I the only one that would actually be all for this?  :lol:
Offline mshortle1996

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #154 on: April 08, 2025, 11:37:47 PM »
I was looking at TAR Discord and apparently teams took a charter flight from Budapest to Dubrovnik https://www.flightaware.com/live/flight/KLJ2909/history/20250324/1002Z/LHBP/LDDU
Offline Robin4

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #155 on: April 09, 2025, 02:03:01 PM »
Well, that's anti-climactic. Apparently the finale leg has already been run this morning and there were no sightings.
How were there no sightings in NYC?
Offline Avid

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #156 on: April 09, 2025, 02:18:24 PM »
We didnt even open a finale thread..One of these days we gotta have an open discussion as to why ,
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #157 on: April 09, 2025, 02:22:17 PM »
Quote from: Robin4 on April 09, 2025, 02:03:01 PM
Well, that's anti-climactic. Apparently the finale leg has already been run this morning and there were no sightings.
How were there no sightings in NYC?

And in a season with such high visibility as this cast. I'm as surprised as you are.
Offline Avid

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #158 on: April 09, 2025, 02:32:15 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 09, 2025, 02:22:17 PM
Quote from: Robin4 on April 09, 2025, 02:03:01 PM
Well, that's anti-climactic. Apparently the finale leg has already been run this morning and there were no sightings.
How were there no sightings in NYC?

And in a season with such high visibility as this cast. I'm as surprised as you are.
This should hav e been the easiest season ever..oh welll ,hopefully canada doesn't disappoint
Online ghmorello

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #159 on: April 09, 2025, 02:57:10 PM »
A Redditor claims that the 6th leg was another Croatian leg.
Offline Maanca

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #160 on: April 09, 2025, 03:11:02 PM »
Quote from: ghmorello on April 09, 2025, 02:57:10 PM
A Redditor claims that the 6th leg was another Croatian leg.

Maybe it was like 26 with the leg in coastal France/Monaco, and they "dipped their toe" into Montenegro for like one task.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #161 on: April 09, 2025, 03:18:50 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 09, 2025, 03:11:02 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on April 09, 2025, 02:57:10 PM
A Redditor claims that the 6th leg was another Croatian leg.

Maybe it was like 26 with the leg in coastal France/Monaco, and they "dipped their toe" into Montenegro for like one task.

Or Bosnia and Herzegovina if they drove towards Split.
Online ghmorello

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #162 on: May 15, 2025, 10:56:56 PM »
So back-to-back seasons with a Finish Line at a Major League Baseball Stadium.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #163 on: October 23, 2025, 01:36:38 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on April 05, 2025, 09:26:05 PM
Quote from: BritishTARFan on April 05, 2025, 09:09:49 PM
is leg 6 still speculated to be Montenegro?

It is still speculation at this point, but we think so. There is a video of Jag and Jas opening their clue at the leg 6 pit start in Dubrovnik and while it is hard to make out specifics, some can hear them say "Podgorica"

This is an answer to an old question, but turns out that they said "Trsteno Arboretum."
Online ghmorello

Re: TAR 38 Speculation & Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:44:00 AM »
I'm guessing Leg 9 in Athens had another U-Turn.
