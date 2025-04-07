Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: ZBC Company on April 07, 2025, 12:57:49 PMI know we've bitched about this season, but we love the route.Who is we?
I mean at this point, just have the final leg in London and have the finish line on the CBB UK house, dont need to even go to USA
Well, that's anti-climactic. Apparently the finale leg has already been run this morning and there were no sightings.How were there no sightings in NYC?
Quote from: Robin4 on April 09, 2025, 02:03:01 PMWell, that's anti-climactic. Apparently the finale leg has already been run this morning and there were no sightings.How were there no sightings in NYC?And in a season with such high visibility as this cast. I'm as surprised as you are.
A Redditor claims that the 6th leg was another Croatian leg.
Quote from: ghmorello on April 09, 2025, 02:57:10 PMA Redditor claims that the 6th leg was another Croatian leg.Maybe it was like 26 with the leg in coastal France/Monaco, and they "dipped their toe" into Montenegro for like one task.
Quote from: BritishTARFan on April 05, 2025, 09:09:49 PMis leg 6 still speculated to be Montenegro?It is still speculation at this point, but we think so. There is a video of Jag and Jas opening their clue at the leg 6 pit start in Dubrovnik and while it is hard to make out specifics, some can hear them say "Podgorica"
is leg 6 still speculated to be Montenegro?
