The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
March 05, 2025, 02:19:31 PM


Sunday, September 14, 2025 @8pm on CBS

Nate Bargatze, Host

Nominations Announcement on Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #1 on: July 15, 2025, 11:36:12 AM
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, The Penguin
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson
Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky,
The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola,
Somebody Somewhere, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett,
The Studio, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez,
What We Do in the Shadows, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms,

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor, Dan Gilroy (for episode "Welcome to the Rebellion")
The Pitt, Joe Sachs (for episode "2:00 P.M.")
The Pitt, R. Scott Gemmill (for episode "7:00 A.M.")
Severance, Dan Erickson (for episode "Cold Harbor")
Slow Horses, Will Smith (for episode "Hello Goodbye")
The White Lotus, Mike White

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali (for episode "Common People")
Dying For Sex, Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwhether (for episode "Good Value Diet Soda")
The Penguin, Lauren LeFranc (for episode "A Great or Little Thing")
Say Nothing, Joshua Zetumer (for episode 'The People in the Dirt")

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Conan O'Brien
Cunk on Life, Charlie Brooker, Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem, Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live: the 50th Anniversary Special, James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Colin Jost, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas,
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (for episode "Napkins')
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (for episode "A Slippery Slope")
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (for episode "Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")
Nathan Felder, The Rehearsal (for episode "Pilot's Code")
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio (for episode "The Oner")

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor (for episode "Who Are You?")
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (for episode "6:00 P.M.")
John Wells, The Pitt (for episode "7:00 A.M.")
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance (for episode "Chikhai Bardo")
Ben Stiller, Severance (for episode "Cold Harbor")
Adam Randall, Slow Horses (for episode "Hello Goodbye")
Mike White, The White Lotus (for episode "Amor Fati")

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying For Sex (for episode "It's Not That Serious")
Helen Shaver, The Penguin (for episode "Cent'anni")
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (for episode "A Great or Little Thing")
Nicole Kassell, Sirens (for episode "Exile")
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:16:55 AM

HAPPY PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS DAY!

I will be live posting the winners list tonight. Stay tuned...
Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:07:14 PM
THE CEREMONY BEGINS!

And The Emmy Goes To...
Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:32:05 PM
LEAD ACTOR-COMEDY

Seth Rogen, The Studio

LEAD ACTRESS-COMEDY

Jean Smart, Hacks

SUPPORTING ACTRESS-DRAMA

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

SUPPORTING ACTOR-DRAMA

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:58:22 PM
LEAD ACTRESS-DRAMA

Britt Lower, Severance

SUPPORTING ACTRESS-COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Traitors

SUPPORTING ACTOR-COMEDY

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:22:11 PM
DIRECTING-COMEDY

The Studio

DIRECTING-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adolescence

DIRECTING-DRAMA

Slow Horses

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:43:26 PM
WRITING-DRAMA

Andor

SUPPORTING ACTOR-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

WRITING-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adolescence

WRITING-COMEDY

The Studio


Re: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:09:23 PM
VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

SUPPORTING ACTRESS-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

LEAD ACTRESS-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
