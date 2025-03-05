AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Outstanding Drama Series



Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus



Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, The Penguin

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence



Outstanding Reality Competition Program



The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors



Outstanding Talk Series



The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Scripted Variety Series



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky,

The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola,

Somebody Somewhere, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett,

The Studio, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez,

What We Do in the Shadows, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms,



Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series



Andor, Dan Gilroy (for episode "Welcome to the Rebellion")

The Pitt, Joe Sachs (for episode "2:00 P.M.")

The Pitt, R. Scott Gemmill (for episode "7:00 A.M.")

Severance, Dan Erickson (for episode "Cold Harbor")

Slow Horses, Will Smith (for episode "Hello Goodbye")

The White Lotus, Mike White



Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



Adolescence, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham

Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali (for episode "Common People")

Dying For Sex, Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwhether (for episode "Good Value Diet Soda")

The Penguin, Lauren LeFranc (for episode "A Great or Little Thing")

Say Nothing, Joshua Zetumer (for episode 'The People in the Dirt")



Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special



The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Conan O'Brien

Cunk on Life, Charlie Brooker, Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem, Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live: the 50th Anniversary Special, James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Colin Jost, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas,

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze



Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series



Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (for episode "Napkins')

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (for episode "A Slippery Slope")

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (for episode "Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")

Nathan Felder, The Rehearsal (for episode "Pilot's Code")

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio (for episode "The Oner")



Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series



Janus Metz, Andor (for episode "Who Are You?")

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (for episode "6:00 P.M.")

John Wells, The Pitt (for episode "7:00 A.M.")

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance (for episode "Chikhai Bardo")

Ben Stiller, Severance (for episode "Cold Harbor")

Adam Randall, Slow Horses (for episode "Hello Goodbye")

Mike White, The White Lotus (for episode "Amor Fati")



Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie



Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying For Sex (for episode "It's Not That Serious")

Helen Shaver, The Penguin (for episode "Cent'anni")

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (for episode "A Great or Little Thing")

Nicole Kassell, Sirens (for episode "Exile")

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day