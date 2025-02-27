« previous next »
TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)

TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)
RACERS MUST PLAY THE ANCIENT JAPANESE GAME OF KEMARI AND THE FIRST TEAM WITH BOTH MEMBERS TO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE THE ROADBLOCK WILL WIN THE EXPRESS PASS, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Chaotic, Crazy, Thats What Were Used To  The stakes are high at the Roadblock! Racers must play the ancient Japanese game of kemari and the first team with both members to successfully complete the game will win the express pass, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 19 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)
PRESS PICTURES



















Re: TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:07:50 AM »


















Re: TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:37 AM »


















Re: TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:21:16 AM »
















Re: TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)
The wording kinda confusing at first but i assume it is going to be ala TAR 27 speedbump in India. In this case, it is going to be RB but a team can opt to win the EP by completing the RB task by both members of the team instead of a team member.
Re: TAR37: Ep 3: "Chaotic, Crazy, That's What We're Used To" (3/19/2025)
For anyone wondering, this pic is from the Shimogamo Shrine.

