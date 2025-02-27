RACERS MUST PLAY THE ANCIENT JAPANESE GAME OF KEMARI AND THE FIRST TEAM WITH BOTH MEMBERS TO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE THE ROADBLOCK WILL WIN THE EXPRESS PASS, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19



Chaotic, Crazy, Thats What Were Used To  The stakes are high at the Roadblock! Racers must play the ancient Japanese game of kemari and the first team with both members to successfully complete the game will win the express pass, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 19 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.