TEAMS ENCOUNTER AN INTERSECTION AT THE ROADBLOCK, FORCING ONE PARTNER TO TEAM UP WITH A MEMBER OF ANOTHER TEAM, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12



Very Strong Warrior Energy  Teams depart for Osaka, Japan, where they encounter an Intersection at the Roadblock, forcing one partner to team up with a member of another team and complete a challenge performing the taiko drums, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 12 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.