« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR37: Ep 2: Very Strong Warrior Energy (3/12/2025)  (Read 481 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26779
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR37: Ep 2: Very Strong Warrior Energy (3/12/2025)
« on: February 20, 2025, 04:35:12 PM »
TEAMS ENCOUNTER AN INTERSECTION AT THE ROADBLOCK, FORCING ONE PARTNER TO TEAM UP WITH A MEMBER OF ANOTHER TEAM, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12

Very Strong Warrior Energy  Teams depart for Osaka, Japan, where they encounter an Intersection at the Roadblock, forcing one partner to team up with a member of another team and complete a challenge performing the taiko drums, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 12 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26779
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 2: Very Strong Warrior Energy (3/12/2025)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:18 AM »
PRESS PICS















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26779
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 2: Very Strong Warrior Energy (3/12/2025)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:39:27 AM »














Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26779
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 2: Very Strong Warrior Energy (3/12/2025)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »














Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26779
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 2: Very Strong Warrior Energy (3/12/2025)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:52:31 AM »














Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26779
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR37: Ep 2: Very Strong Warrior Energy (3/12/2025)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:55:45 AM »












Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 