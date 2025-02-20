TEAMS ENCOUNTER AN INTERSECTION AT THE ROADBLOCK, FORCING ONE PARTNER TO TEAM UP WITH A MEMBER OF ANOTHER TEAM, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12
Very Strong Warrior Energy Teams depart for Osaka, Japan, where they encounter an Intersection at the Roadblock, forcing one partner to team up with a member of another team and complete a challenge performing the taiko drums, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 12 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.