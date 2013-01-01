« previous next »
Author Topic: China visits by TAR  (Read 92 times)

Offline ye2000

China visits by TAR
« on: Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM »
TARUS used to frequent China before 2019 and aside from TAR18, all seasons visited what China calls Tier I cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen) along with the developed cities of Hong Kong and Macau. I wonder when will be the next time the Race visits mainland China especially since tensions between China and the US are at an all-time high and the US travel advisory has placed a Level 3 warning on the country. I would love to see Sichuan or specifically Zhangjiajie, Jiuzhaigou or Furong which have been trending on Instagram lately. TAR37 maybe a good restart seeing how HK is being revisited but we need more mainland Chinese seasons just like the past.
Offline LandonM170

Re: China visits by TAR
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:01 PM »
I agree with you that if we ever have another mainland China leg, it needs to be somewhere new. I actually don't want to see China for at least another 6-7ish seasons if they are just going to go to the same cities. Having a 7 season break was nice, now they just need to learn how to do that for France, Germany, and Italy (especially the first).

We know a couple of location for Hong Kong in 37, and the location look cool, so I don't think the leg will be bad, but it gets boring to go to the same cities over and over again.
Offline G.B.

Re: China visits by TAR
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:03:04 PM »
Try The Amazing Race: China Rush if possible, if you'd like to see Sichuan. They visited it on all three seasons.
