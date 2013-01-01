TARUS used to frequent China before 2019 and aside from TAR18, all seasons visited what China calls Tier I cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen) along with the developed cities of Hong Kong and Macau. I wonder when will be the next time the Race visits mainland China especially since tensions between China and the US are at an all-time high and the US travel advisory has placed a Level 3 warning on the country. I would love to see Sichuan or specifically Zhangjiajie, Jiuzhaigou or Furong which have been trending on Instagram lately. TAR37 maybe a good restart seeing how HK is being revisited but we need more mainland Chinese seasons just like the past.