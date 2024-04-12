CASTAWAYS GET THE BIGGEST REWARD OF THE SEASON WITH SURPRISE LETTERS FROM HOME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4



Operation: Italy  Castaways get the biggest reward of the season with surprise letters from home. Then, balance and dexterity are tested at a crucial immunity challenge to guarantee a spot in the final six, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 4 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.