« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S47: Ep 12: "Operation: Italy" (12/4/2024)  (Read 257 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Global Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26619
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S47: Ep 12: "Operation: Italy" (12/4/2024)
« on: November 20, 2024, 08:39:01 PM »
CASTAWAYS GET THE BIGGEST REWARD OF THE SEASON WITH SURPRISE LETTERS FROM HOME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Operation: Italy  Castaways get the biggest reward of the season with surprise letters from home. Then, balance and dexterity are tested at a crucial immunity challenge to guarantee a spot in the final six, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 4 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:36 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Global Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26619
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S47: Ep 12: "Operation: Italy" (12/4/2024)
« Reply #1 on: December 03, 2024, 01:14:48 PM »
Survivor - Operation: Italy (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zez685cXc_M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zez685cXc_M</a>

Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Global Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26619
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S47: Ep 12: "Operation: Italy" (12/4/2024)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:04:16 PM »
Survivor - Operation: Italy (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NvTXh5OleYg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NvTXh5OleYg</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 