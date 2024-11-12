As most of you will know, Jinny was our very much loved Admin. Known to most of us as TEXAS LADY.
She was always helpful to all of us and comforting and suggestive of ways to manage RFF posts. I know how many hours she put into RFF. And how many times she suggested a much better way to handle a discussion than I could have done. She was a wonderful friend and taught me a lot about making RFF a wonderful place to be.
She loved the Amazing Race too but mostly she loved all of you. Many were the times she reached out to members asking if they needed help or suggesting kinder ways to handle a conversation with other members. She had a wonderful way of gently encouraging others to be friendly and helpful to others. I learned SO much from her.
Sadly Jinny began to lose her sight and slowly became unable to read or follow the RFF chats. Even then she was still helping others here as long as possible. AT some point we lost her phone calls and texts and at that time we lost a way to reach her.
It has taken me quite a while to find her family and ask their permission to share her information. They very kindly have given me her Obituary to share.
If any of you would like to share a story or a way she encouraged you, please do share it here. Her family would love to hear about that.
Fly with the angels Jinny!! You are so beloved.
Link to her Obit: https://imgur.com/a/JtmAmG6
peach with love my friend!