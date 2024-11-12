« previous next »
TEXAS LADY

TEXAS LADY
November 12, 2024, 06:22:43 AM
As most of you will know, Jinny was our very much loved Admin. Known to most of us as TEXAS LADY.


She was always helpful to all of us and comforting and suggestive of ways to manage RFF posts. I know how many hours she put into RFF. And how many times she suggested a much better way to handle a discussion than I could have done. She was a wonderful friend and taught me a lot about making RFF a wonderful place to be.


She loved the Amazing Race too but mostly she loved all of you. Many were the times she reached out to members asking if they needed help or suggesting kinder ways to handle a conversation with other members. She had a wonderful way of gently encouraging others to be friendly and helpful to others. I learned SO much from her.


Sadly Jinny began to lose her sight and slowly became unable to read or follow the RFF chats. Even then she was still helping others here as long as possible. AT some point we lost her phone calls and texts and at that time we lost a way to reach her.


It has taken me quite a while to find her family and ask their permission to share her information. They very kindly have given me her Obituary to share.


If any of you would like to share a story or a way she encouraged you, please do share it here. Her family would love to hear about that.


Fly with the angels Jinny!! You are so beloved.


Link to her Obit: https://imgur.com/a/JtmAmG6





peach with love my friend!
Re: Jinny
November 12, 2024, 08:26:46 AM
Jinny, AKA Texaslady was the first one to welcome me to RFF. She was always super polite and always there to lend a ear. We would trade emails every so often and this is a huge loss for RFF. RIP Jinny, you will be missed.
Re: TEXAS LADY
November 12, 2024, 02:21:05 PM
RIP TexasLady, thank you for everything  :2hearts: :'(
Re: TEXAS LADY
November 12, 2024, 05:28:09 PM
My sincerest condolences. Though I personally only interacted with Texas Lady a few times, she seemed like a wonderful warm-hearted person. I had wondered from time to time about her absence.

Thank you Peach for posting this <3
Re: TEXAS LADY
November 12, 2024, 05:40:24 PM
As Leasfs pointed, is a huge loss for this Forum. She was always kind with all of us even when she had to get us back on track when we crossed the line. When she had to stand aside it felt like this place it wouldn't be the same without her (not worst or better, but different) because that was what she emanated, like a mom gathering all their children at home. She will be missed a lot.  :'(
Re: TEXAS LADY
Yesterday at 02:59:47 PM
I am deeply saddened by her passing. She was an integral part of the forum for so long. Rest well Jinny - our beloved Texas Lady.
Re: TEXAS LADY
Today at 09:21:42 AM
Texas Lady was so dedicated to this forum, and we all owe her a debt of gratitude for helping create the infrastructure and organization we all enjoy. I'm heartened to hear that she had such a large family and hope they had a wonderful and long time together, and that they find solace knowing they'll all be reunited again someday. May she rest in peace.
