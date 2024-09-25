« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*  (Read 8022 times)

1 Member and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2250
HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« on: September 25, 2024, 04:19:02 PM »
Bringing this back. Both episodes for 9's finale reminded viewers to apply for a new season.

Quote from: Xoruz on July 18, 2024, 05:54:44 AM
Casting is open for another season.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9jUzQFIEJ4AUTO_YxEL3erWjGWraXuysB2cFo0/
https://shortaudition.com/The-Amazing-Race2
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2250
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #1 on: February 02, 2025, 05:34:20 PM »
Small update. Casting has been progressing with people getting calls, and there are already rumors about a couple of people who might be on this season.
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2250
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:57:08 PM »
Exclusive: Yehuda Levy reveals the first goal in "Race to a Million"

In the video for advertisers, Yehuda Levy is already waiting for couples at the opening of the new season, can you guess?

A video released to advertisers this evening and made it to ForReal provides a first and clear glimpse: Yehuda Levy is already at the first destination, minutes before the couples arrive.

On the starting line
In the video, which was filmed as part of internal marketing materials, Levy turns to the camera and makes it clear that the season is already in motion. The words are spoken in real time, against the backdrop of the landscape where the journey begins. "So we start the first destination, the couples will soon arrive all excited. Look at what a spectacular view we have arranged for you. You can show them the ridges, the layers, the beauty, the divinity that is here. We are ready."

Mausoleum of Njego, Lovcen National Park, Montenegro

https://www.israelhayom.co.il/forreal/localy/article/19517313


« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:00 PM by Xoruz »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 