« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*  (Read 9135 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« on: September 25, 2024, 04:19:02 PM »
Bringing this back. Both episodes for 9's finale reminded viewers to apply for a new season.

Quote from: Xoruz on July 18, 2024, 05:54:44 AM
Casting is open for another season.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9jUzQFIEJ4AUTO_YxEL3erWjGWraXuysB2cFo0/
https://shortaudition.com/The-Amazing-Race2
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #1 on: February 02, 2025, 05:34:20 PM »
Small update. Casting has been progressing with people getting calls, and there are already rumors about a couple of people who might be on this season.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #2 on: December 23, 2025, 06:57:08 PM »
Exclusive: Yehuda Levy reveals the first goal in "Race to a Million"

In the video for advertisers, Yehuda Levy is already waiting for couples at the opening of the new season, can you guess?

A video released to advertisers this evening and made it to ForReal provides a first and clear glimpse: Yehuda Levy is already at the first destination, minutes before the couples arrive.

On the starting line
In the video, which was filmed as part of internal marketing materials, Levy turns to the camera and makes it clear that the season is already in motion. The words are spoken in real time, against the backdrop of the landscape where the journey begins. "So we start the first destination, the couples will soon arrive all excited. Look at what a spectacular view we have arranged for you. You can show them the ridges, the layers, the beauty, the divinity that is here. We are ready."

Mausoleum of Njego, Lovcen National Park, Montenegro

https://www.israelhayom.co.il/forreal/localy/article/19517313


« Last Edit: December 23, 2025, 07:26:00 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #3 on: January 10, 2026, 02:24:31 PM »
We know you missed it 😍 The new season of the Race for a Million is starting soon! ✈️🌍

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTVt8BHjRmW/


Allegedly starting on January 24.

https://www.israelhayom.co.il/forreal/localy/article/19635862

Quote
ForReal has learned that Keshet 12 is expected to launch the new season of Race for a Million on Saturday, January 24, immediately after the finale of The Next Star - unless there are last-minute changes.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #4 on: January 12, 2026, 01:13:04 PM »
Tens of thousands tried to be accepted for the new season of Race for a Million. Only 14 teams succeeded. Some came from a combat unit. Some came from the football fields. Some came from wedding preparations. And some have come from their wedding. The world's favorite show is coming back. Soon.

14 pairs.
A whole world.
And one race that never opens like this 🌍
"Race for a Million 2026" coming soon

There's also a shot of the Cathedral of Saint Tryphon in Kotor.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTap1iRgsvG/

« Last Edit: January 12, 2026, 01:44:01 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2257
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL) News, Media & Discussion of *spoilers*
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 10, 2026, 02:24:31 PM
Allegedly starting on January 24.

It will be starting on January 24.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 