I hate how irrationally frustrated the whole "how many legs was this?" thing makes me. Was it nine or ten? Why did Jon call Penticton the 4th Pit Stop? How can you have a leg without any kind of discernible end point? This leg seems to cement it being 10 legs, but my brain is just like... it CAN'T be ten legs. It's not possible. You didn't set it up as such. It's such a weird, baffling choice that still bothers me even now at the end when it's over...



I honestly wasn't terribly impressed with this season. Weirdly, it felt like the two previous seasons (the ones still hampered by Covid) were more entertaining and colourful. Maybe it was just having a supremely unlikable team for 9/10 episodes that dragged the whole thing down. Hopefully next year's will be better.