Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024  (Read 713 times)

Offline Maanca

TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« on: September 05, 2024, 12:34:09 AM »
Saved
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #1 on: September 10, 2024, 07:23:53 PM »
What a weird leg to feature an annoying movie tie-in.
Offline Bookworm

  • BIG MISTAKE
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #2 on: September 10, 2024, 07:30:30 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on September 10, 2024, 07:23:53 PM
What a weird leg to feature an annoying movie tie-in.
At least they didn't completely waste renting out a speedway, but it's certainly a letdown.
Offline Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #3 on: September 10, 2024, 07:35:26 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on September 10, 2024, 07:23:53 PM
What a weird leg to feature an annoying movie tie-in.

Bit limiting considering its a mid-September movie.
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #4 on: September 10, 2024, 07:40:31 PM »
Fun final memory challenge.
Show content
(Hoping for a TAR21 style comeback)
Offline NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #5 on: September 10, 2024, 07:56:42 PM »
Nice.  :cheer: :cheer:

Show content
Funny the twins mentioning this is the worse they've placed in the entire race.

Fun challenges for a final leg, hurt by the annoying movie sponsor.
Offline Maanca

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #6 on: September 10, 2024, 08:28:39 PM »
Congratulations to

Show content
Taylor & Katie, TAR Canada's second all-female winners!
Offline danny

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #7 on: September 10, 2024, 09:06:05 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on September 10, 2024, 07:56:42 PM
Nice.  :cheer: :cheer:

Show content
Funny the twins mentioning this is the worse they've placed in the entire race.

Fun challenges for a final leg, hurt by the annoying movie sponsor.

so sad they didn't wins
Offline Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:34:04 PM »
Quite a riveting leg in Edmonton. It was sad to see the twins fall behind early as this leg really didnt afford any mistakes. The product placement was weird in a finale but there was no other place to put it. For a second week in a row, we got another 36 parallel with the major task. There have quite a few memory challenges similar to this one, but the aspect of the zoomed in photos really worked and created an exciting finish.

Show content
Well done to Taylor & Katie. Congratulations to them.


All in all, this ended up being a top tier season.
Offline G.B.

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:17:54 PM »
I hate how irrationally frustrated the whole "how many legs was this?" thing makes me. Was it nine or ten? Why did Jon call Penticton the 4th Pit Stop? How can you have a leg without any kind of discernible end point? This leg seems to cement it being 10 legs, but my brain is just like... it CAN'T be ten legs. It's not possible. You didn't set it up as such.  It's such a weird, baffling choice that still bothers me even now at the end when it's over...

I honestly wasn't terribly impressed with this season. Weirdly, it felt like the two previous seasons (the ones still hampered by Covid) were more entertaining and colourful. Maybe it was just having a supremely unlikable team for 9/10 episodes that dragged the whole thing down. Hopefully next year's will be better.
