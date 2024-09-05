« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024  (Read 564 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4387
TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« on: September 05, 2024, 12:34:09 AM »
Saved
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:23:53 PM »
What a weird leg to feature an annoying movie tie-in.
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1827
  • BIG MISTAKE
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:30:30 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 07:23:53 PM
What a weird leg to feature an annoying movie tie-in.
At least they didn't completely waste renting out a speedway, but it's certainly a letdown.
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1812
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:35:26 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 07:23:53 PM
What a weird leg to feature an annoying movie tie-in.

Bit limiting considering its a mid-September movie.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 PM »
Fun final memory challenge.
Show content
(Hoping for a TAR21 style comeback)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:47:15 PM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:56:42 PM »
Nice.  :cheer: :cheer:

Show content
Funny the twins mentioning this is the worse they've placed in the entire race.

Fun challenges for a final leg, hurt by the annoying movie sponsor.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:02:21 PM by NumfarPTB »
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4387
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 PM »
Congratulations to

Show content
Taylor & Katie, TAR Canada's second all-female winners!
Logged

Offline danny

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 7
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:06:05 PM »
Quote from: NumfarPTB on Yesterday at 07:56:42 PM
Nice.  :cheer: :cheer:

Show content
Funny the twins mentioning this is the worse they've placed in the entire race.

Fun challenges for a final leg, hurt by the annoying movie sponsor.

so sad they didn't wins
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1812
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 10 "Bark If You See 'Em" (Season Finale) September 10, 2024
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:34:04 PM »
Quite a riveting leg in Edmonton. It was sad to see the twins fall behind early as this leg really didnt afford any mistakes. The product placement was weird in a finale but there was no other place to put it. For a second week in a row, we got another 36 parallel with the major task. There have quite a few memory challenges similar to this one, but the aspect of the zoomed in photos really worked and created an exciting finish.

Show content
Well done to Taylor & Katie. Congratulations to them.


All in all, this ended up being a top tier season.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 