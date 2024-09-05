Quite a riveting leg in Edmonton. It was sad to see the twins fall behind early as this leg really didnt afford any mistakes. The product placement was weird in a finale but there was no other place to put it. For a second week in a row, we got another 36 parallel with the major task. There have quite a few memory challenges similar to this one, but the aspect of the zoomed in photos really worked and created an exciting finish.
Well done to Taylor & Katie. Congratulations to them.
All in all, this ended up being a top tier season.