Motion Picture



Best Motion Picture  Drama



The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5



Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked



Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language



All We Imagine as Light (India)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Vermiglio (Italy)



Best Motion Picture  Animated



Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement



Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot



Best Director  Motion Picture



Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light



Best Screenplay  Motion Picture



Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama



Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama



Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Cate Blanchett, Lee



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy



Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rosselini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez



Best Original Score  Motion Picture



Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two



Best Original Song  Motion Picture



"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)

"Compress/Repress," Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)

"El Mal," Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard)

"Forbidden Road," Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)

"Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)

"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)



Television



Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building



Best Television Series  Drama



The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama



Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama



Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series



Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Javier Bardem, Monsters

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear



Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series



Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime



Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television



Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, Jamie Foxx

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, Nikki Glaser

Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers

Adam Sandler: Love You, Adam Sandler

Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Ramy Youssef



Special Awards



Cecil B. DeMille Award



Viola Davis



Carol Burnett Award



Ted Danson

