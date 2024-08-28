« previous next »
The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
August 28, 2024
Sunday, January 5, 2025 on CBS

Nikki Glaser, Host

Nominations Announcement on Monday December 9, 2024
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
And The Nominees Are...

Motion Picture

Best Motion Picture  Drama

The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Best Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Best Motion Picture  Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light (India)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Vermiglio (Italy)

Best Motion Picture  Animated

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Director  Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay  Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Cate Blanchett, Lee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rosselini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Best Original Score  Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song  Motion Picture

"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)
"Compress/Repress," Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard)
"Forbidden Road," Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)
"Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)

Television

Best Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Series  Drama

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monsters
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, Jamie Foxx
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, Nikki Glaser
Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers
Adam Sandler: Love You, Adam Sandler
Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Ramy Youssef

Special Awards

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Viola Davis

Carol Burnett Award

Ted Danson
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
January 05, 2025
The 2025 Awards season has officially begun! Tonight is the Golden Globe Awards. I will not be live posting the winners tonight but will do it sometime tomorrow.
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 08:53:57 AM
And The Golden Globe Goes To...
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 09:22:59 AM
Supporting Actress-Motion Picture

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Lead Actress-TV Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor-Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Lead Actor-TV Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 09:46:09 AM
Supporting Actress-TV Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Supporting Actor-TV Series or Movie

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Lead Actor-TV Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Screenplay-Motion Picture

Conclave
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 10:08:20 AM
Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Non-English Language Motion Picture

Emilia Perez, France

Lead Actor-TV Movie or Mini-Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Lead Actress-TV Movie or Mini-Series

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 10:42:56 AM
Lead Actress-Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Demi Moore, The Substance

Lead Actor-Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Animated Motion Picture

Flow

Director-Motion Picture

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 11:09:00 AM
Original Score-Motion Picture

Challengers

Original Song-Motion Picture

El Mal, Emilia Perez

Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

Wicked

TV Movie or Mini-Series

Baby Reindeer



Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 11:28:03 AM
TV Comedy Series

Hacks

Lead Actress-TV Drama

Anna Sawai, Shogun

TV Drama Series

Shogun

Lead Actress-Motion Picture, Drama

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here



Re: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
Yesterday at 11:41:31 AM
Lead Actor-Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Motion Picture, Drama

The Brutalist

Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Emilia Perez

THE END
