And The Nominees Are...
Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light (India)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Vermiglio (Italy)
Best Motion Picture Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Director Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Cate Blanchett, Lee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rosselini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Best Original Score Motion Picture
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song Motion Picture
"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)
"Compress/Repress," Challengers (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard)
"Forbidden Road," Better Man (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)
"Kiss the Sky," The Wild Robot (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille)
Television
Best Television Series Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Series Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monsters
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, Jamie Foxx
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, Nikki Glaser
Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers
Adam Sandler: Love You, Adam Sandler
Ali Wong: Single Lady, Ali Wong
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, Ramy Youssef
Special Awards
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Viola Davis
Carol Burnett Award
Ted Danson