TARCAN 10 Episode 7 "When Am I Going to See My Dog Next?" August 20, 2024

Maanca

TARCAN 10 Episode 7 "When Am I Going to See My Dog Next?" August 20, 2024
August 14, 2024, 09:20:50 PM
Joberio

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 7 "When Am I Going to See My Dog Next?" August 20, 2024
Yesterday at 09:08:42 PM
Never mind.
NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 7 "When Am I Going to See My Dog Next?" August 20, 2024
Today at 04:30:31 AM
As the ending approached, that this would be a leg without an elimination did not surprise me, as I am already spoiled which teams get eliminated next.

Surprised that it turned out to be a KOR, not only that, we get the following leg started in the final minutes. Understandable that the final bus turned out to be an equalizer, for the challenge ahead. Excited how the exhaustion will affect teams next leg.

Funny how teams did head to an airport, but never really fly anywhere in this leg.
Also interesting how the all the sportier teams headed for the paper detour, which seem to take longer, while the other teams went for the poems. Always interesting when there are limited number of stations available.
Yay, the twins finally get a win. They are probably one of the strongest, but also luckiest teams this season (getting the assist twice and getting that EP almost by happenstance).
Xoruz

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 7 "When Am I Going to See My Dog Next?" August 20, 2024
Today at 12:34:28 PM
We got our requisite Quebec leg in between two Ontario legs. As soon as they hit the ground in Trois-Rivières, we got a bit of a shake up with another team going from first to worst and Lauren & Nicole finally getting first. Was surprised that Michael & Tyson could follow a cab since the site usually follows the American rules. It was also a good spot for a KOR with the episode ending with a task reminiscent of when the family edition was in Montreal.
NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 7 "When Am I Going to See My Dog Next?" August 20, 2024
Today at 12:47:53 PM
Xoruz on Today at 12:34:28 PM
We got our requisite Quebec leg in between two Ontario legs. As soon as they hit the ground in Trois-Rivières, we got a bit of a shake up with another team going from first to worst and Lauren & Nicole finally getting first. Was surprised that Michael & Tyson could follow a cab since the site usually follows the American rules. It was also a good spot for a KOR with the episode ending with a task reminiscent of when the family edition was in Montreal.

Yeah, following the cab surprised me. Thought they would be following US rules, that started to prohibit that.
