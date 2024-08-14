As the ending approached, that this would be a leg without an elimination did not surprise me, as I am already spoiled which teams get eliminated next.



Surprised that it turned out to be a KOR, not only that, we get the following leg started in the final minutes. Understandable that the final bus turned out to be an equalizer, for the challenge ahead. Excited how the exhaustion will affect teams next leg.



Funny how teams did head to an airport, but never really fly anywhere in this leg.

Also interesting how the all the sportier teams headed for the paper detour, which seem to take longer, while the other teams went for the poems. Always interesting when there are limited number of stations available.

Yay, the twins finally get a win. They are probably one of the strongest, but also luckiest teams this season (getting the assist twice and getting that EP almost by happenstance).