As they were arriving for the Mahjong ARI and the episode was more than halfway done, it really felt they needed Australia's 90 minute long episodes, and we are getting a only half of the leg instead, with this being a two-parter.

Wonder if this is the reason we are probably still getting the same amount of episodes, and there's that number of final teams racing in the final leg.



It will be very frustrating if after all this drama if by the end of it, it become a non-elim leg.



For all Kevin's scheming, surprised they chose to gang-up of the FF teams, and didn't try to push for teams holding EPs, especially to the one holding a single one, as Uturns are still opportunities to force teams to burn the EPs. Not pushing for the Mike Tyson makes sense, as they still have the the element of having a second EP to give out, but trying to have the other EP out of the game would be more interesting.