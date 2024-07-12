« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Episode 3 "Plot Twist It's a U-Turn Vote" July 16, 2024
« on: July 12, 2024, 05:16:47 PM »
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 3 "Plot Twist It's a U-Turn Vote" July 16, 2024
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 PM »
So the first team to the board got to vote twice? That's kind of stupid honestly.

Also it's a Megaleg, so that's why we only saw 10 legs in filming. They never revealed the result of the U-Turn yet.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 3 "Plot Twist It's a U-Turn Vote" July 16, 2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:21:31 AM »
As they were arriving for the Mahjong ARI and the episode was more than halfway done, it really felt they needed Australia's 90 minute long episodes, and we are getting a only half of the leg instead, with this being a two-parter.
Wonder if this is the reason we are probably still getting the same amount of episodes, and there's that number of final teams racing in the final leg.

It will be very frustrating if after all this drama if by the end of it, it become a non-elim leg.

For all Kevin's scheming, surprised they chose to gang-up of the FF teams, and didn't try to push for teams holding EPs, especially to the one holding a single one, as Uturns are still opportunities to force teams to burn the EPs. Not pushing for the Mike Tyson makes sense, as they still have the the element of having a second EP to give out, but trying to have the other EP out of the game would be more interesting.
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 3 "Plot Twist It's a U-Turn Vote" July 16, 2024
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:58:01 AM »
Unlike last season with Toronto, this felt more like a planned Mega Leg with a definitive midway point with the fight to Penticton. Much more focus was placed on the drama of the vote. The episode also showed why Kevin had to rely on comps to win BBCAN 5. He and Gurleen were willing to throw allies under the bus at first notice. Theyre also not making friends with that cab steal. Well see how the U-Turn will play out next episode.
