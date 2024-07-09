Big Brother Season 26 Premiere Preview



Host Julie Chen Moonves gives an inside look at 26th season of BIG BROTHER, where BIG BROTHER Artificial Intelligence is taking over to deliver the most unpredictable season yet. The 16 new houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, and a crochet business owner, among others, and for the first time ever, they will have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wVpg0svhikQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wVpg0svhikQ</a>