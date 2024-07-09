Big Brother Season 26 Premiere Preview
Host Julie Chen Moonves gives an inside look at 26th season of BIG BROTHER, where BIG BROTHER Artificial Intelligence is taking over to deliver the most unpredictable season yet. The 16 new houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, and a crochet business owner, among others, and for the first time ever, they will have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.
