« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Big Brother 26 News & Media  (Read 347 times)

1 Member and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26404
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Big Brother 26 News & Media
« on: July 09, 2024, 01:15:39 PM »
BB AI IS TAKING OVER THE BIG BROTHER HOUSE THIS SUMMER

BIG BROTHER has just unveiled this seasons theme for the summers hit reality show. BIG BROTHER Artificial Intelligence, known as BB AI, is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests. In a special two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER kicks off its 26th season on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, BIG BROTHER loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes, said BIG BROTHER Executive Producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. This summers BB AI theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of BIG BROTHER.

BIG BROTHER BB AI House Highlights:

    Living room: An 8-foot root ball coffee table sets a cool vibe.

    Skybridge: Get strategic in the math-themed lounge.

    Kitchen: Swirling graphics and concrete walls create a bold look.

    Gym & Bathroom: Blue and yellow swirls continue for energy and relaxation.

    Backyard: Pieces from all rooms pieced together for outdoor fun!


Bedrooms were created using the following BB AI prompts:

    HOH Room: Create a refreshing retreat for the Head of Household.

    Front Bedroom: Create a futuristic bedroom for the year 2500, fit for five Houseguests.

    Side Bedroom: Create a fantasy fairy garden.

    Back Bedroom: Create a sci-fi rocky planet setting.

    But thenwhen the prompt was given to create the Have-Not Room, BB AI crashed and left only a wireframe skeleton bedroom.

To view the house pics, click on the link: https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/big-brother/photos/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:04:57 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26404
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 26 News & Media
« Reply #1 on: July 09, 2024, 01:27:41 PM »
Big Brother Season 26 House Tour

An inside look at the BIG BROTHER season 26 house. BB Artificial Intelligence, known as BBAI, is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests. In a special two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER kicks off its 26th season on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SYvgIuMbuEE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SYvgIuMbuEE</a>

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26404
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 26 News & Media
« Reply #2 on: July 13, 2024, 01:50:08 PM »
CBS announced the fall schedule & Big Brother 26 will run for 90 days until the season finale on Sunday, October 13th from 8:30 to 10:00pm.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26404
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 26 News & Media
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:10:51 PM »
BIG BROTHER REVEALS 16 NEW HOUSEGUESTS AND AN UNPRECEDENTED POWER



For the First Time Ever, BIG BROTHER Houseguests Will Have the Power to Vote in a 17th Houseguest in the Special Two-Night Premiere Event

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests who will move into the BIG BROTHER house and, for the first time ever, have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.

This seasons Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others. This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as BB AI takes over the BIG BROTHER house.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26404
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Big Brother 26 News & Media
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:08:33 AM »
Big Brother Season 26 Premiere Preview

Host Julie Chen Moonves gives an inside look at 26th season of BIG BROTHER, where BIG BROTHER Artificial Intelligence is taking over to deliver the most unpredictable season yet. The 16 new houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, and a crochet business owner, among others, and for the first time ever, they will have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest. The season 26 special two-night premiere event airs Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wVpg0svhikQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wVpg0svhikQ</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 