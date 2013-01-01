« previous next »
Big Brother 26 News & Media
« on: Today at 01:15:39 PM »
BB AI IS TAKING OVER THE BIG BROTHER HOUSE THIS SUMMER

BIG BROTHER has just unveiled this seasons theme for the summers hit reality show. BIG BROTHER Artificial Intelligence, known as BB AI, is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests. In a special two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER kicks off its 26th season on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, BIG BROTHER loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes, said BIG BROTHER Executive Producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. This summers BB AI theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of BIG BROTHER.

BIG BROTHER BB AI House Highlights:

    Living room: An 8-foot root ball coffee table sets a cool vibe.

    Skybridge: Get strategic in the math-themed lounge.

    Kitchen: Swirling graphics and concrete walls create a bold look.

    Gym & Bathroom: Blue and yellow swirls continue for energy and relaxation.

    Backyard: Pieces from all rooms pieced together for outdoor fun!


Bedrooms were created using the following BB AI prompts:

    HOH Room: Create a refreshing retreat for the Head of Household.

    Front Bedroom: Create a futuristic bedroom for the year 2500, fit for five Houseguests.

    Side Bedroom: Create a fantasy fairy garden.

    Back Bedroom: Create a sci-fi rocky planet setting.

    But thenwhen the prompt was given to create the Have-Not Room, BB AI crashed and left only a wireframe skeleton bedroom.

To view the house pics, click on the link: https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/big-brother/photos/
Re: Big Brother 26 News & Media
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:27:41 PM »
Big Brother Season 26 House Tour

An inside look at the BIG BROTHER season 26 house. BB Artificial Intelligence, known as BBAI, is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests. In a special two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER kicks off its 26th season on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SYvgIuMbuEE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SYvgIuMbuEE</a>

