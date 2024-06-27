« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024  (Read 803 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline colav10

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« on: June 27, 2024, 11:14:28 PM »
Saved
« Last Edit: June 29, 2024, 12:09:12 PM by colav10 »
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1734
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« Reply #1 on: June 28, 2024, 06:43:39 AM »
Quote from: colav10 on June 27, 2024, 11:14:28 PM
Promo!

Rappelling at Journey Behind the Falls and a task at the Great Canadian Midway.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1734
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:01:17 PM »
Let's do this. Time for a nostalgia trip.
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1818
  • BIG MISTAKE
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:37:36 PM »
So they downgraded The Assist. It went from someone teams could use strategically once per leg (and only once) to something that's randomly included in the clue at one task per leg. So, theoretically, the same team could get The Assist over and over again, and teams don't get the agency of deciding whether to use it or save it.
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1734
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:31:01 PM »
It's funny how they turned the Assist into Date Night.

Fun leg, but quite a bit of it felt fast to me. Part of that is due to Niagara being a huge tourist city, and many attractions are compacted into a small area. For the first leg, we got a lot of money talk with teams trying to save money and another team just losing theirs. We saw teams like Taylor & Katie repeated make one small and other people like Kevin Martin looking for any advantage where he can Boston Rob style.

Show content
It was just mistake after mistake for Eva & Trystenne with struggling at the Detour and then going to the Skylon Tower.


Side note, there was a small part of my brain that loved them reusing the music from season 1 to open the season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:00 PM by Xoruz »
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 753
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:52:54 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 08:37:36 PM
So they downgraded The Assist. It went from someone teams could use strategically once per leg (and only once) to something that's randomly included in the clue at one task per leg. So, theoretically, the same team could get The Assist over and over again, and teams don't get the agency of deciding whether to use it or save it.

Very odd shift, seems more luck based.

It was a weird leg. The quiz at the pit stop was a very cool twist, it did shift a few placements around.
Logged

Offline Joberio

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:19:12 AM »
Is no one doing live play-by-play recaps of the show anymore?
Logged

Offline ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5109
Re: TARCAN 10 Episode 1 "Back Where It All Started" July 2, 2024
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:28:02 PM »
This leg was fierce.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 