It's funny how they turned the Assist into Date Night.
Fun leg, but quite a bit of it felt fast to me. Part of that is due to Niagara being a huge tourist city, and many attractions are compacted into a small area. For the first leg, we got a lot of money talk with teams trying to save money and another team just losing theirs. We saw teams like Taylor & Katie repeated make one small and other people like Kevin Martin looking for any advantage where he can Boston Rob style.
It was just mistake after mistake for Eva & Trystenne with struggling at the Detour and then going to the Skylon Tower.
Side note, there was a small part of my brain that loved them reusing the music from season 1 to open the season.