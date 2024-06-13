AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary



The Bear



Curb Your Enthusiasm



Hacks



Only Murders in the Building



Palm Royale



Reservation Dogs



What We Do in the Shadows



Outstanding Drama Series



The Crown



Fallout



The Gilded Age



The Morning Show



Mr. and Mrs. Smith



Shōgun



Slow Horses



3 Body Problem



Outstanding Limited Series



Baby Reindeer



Fargo



Lessons in Chemistry



Ripley



True Detective: Night Country



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series



DPharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs



Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm



Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series



Ayo Edebiri, The Bear



Jean Smart, Hacks



Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale



Maya Rudolph, Loot



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary



Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear



Lionel Boyce, The Bear



Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building



Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Carol Burnett, Palm Royale



Hannah Einbinder, Hacks



Janelle James, Abbott Elementary



Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear



Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building



Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Dominic West, The Crown



Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith



Gary Oldman, Slow Horses



Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun



Idris Elba, Hijack



Walton Goggins, Fallout



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Anna Sawai, Shōgun



Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age



Imelda Staunton, The Crown



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show



Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith



Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Billy Crudup, The Morning Show



Jack Lowden, Slow Horses



Jon Hamm, The Morning Show



Jonathan Pryce, The Crown



Mark Duplass, The Morning Show



Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun



Takehiro Hira, Shōgun



Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie



Andrew Scott, Ripley



Jon Hamm, Fargo



Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers



Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer



Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie



Dakota Fanning, Ripley



Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans



Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer



Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country



Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge



Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer



Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie



Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry



Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country



Juno Temple, Fargo



Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans



Sofía Vergara, Griselda



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie



Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers



Lamorne Morris, Fargo



Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry



Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer



Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer



Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans



Outstanding Variety Talk Series



The Daily Show



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Late Night With Seth Meyers



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Scripted Variety Series



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Reality Competition Program



The Amazing Race



RuPauls Drag Race



Top Chef



The Traitors



The Voice



Outstanding Structured Reality Program



Antiques Roadshow



Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives



Love Is Blind



Queer Eye



Shark Tank



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program



Below Deck



Love on the Spectrum



RuPauls Drag Race



Vanderpump Rules



Welcome to Wrexham



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program



Alan Cumming, The Traitors



RuPaul Charles, RuPauls Drag Race



Jeff Probst, Survivor



Kristen Kish, Top Chef



Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank



Outstanding Host for a Game Show



Jane Lynch, Weakest Link



Keke Palmer, Password



Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!



Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune



Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud



Outstanding Television Movie



Mr. Monks Last Case



Quiz Lady



Red, White & Royal Blue



Scoop



Unfrosted



Outstanding Animated Program



Blue Eye Samurai



Bobs Burgers



Scavengers Reing



The Simpsons



X-Men 97