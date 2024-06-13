AND THE NOMINEES ARE...
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
DPharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Idris Elba, Hijack
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Juno Temple, Fargo
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPauls Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck
Love on the Spectrum
RuPauls Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
RuPaul Charles, RuPauls Drag Race
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monks Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Bobs Burgers
Scavengers Reing
The Simpsons
X-Men 97