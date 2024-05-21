Some points from the Finnish news."Amazing Race start got mixed reviews". Viewers have mixed feelings about the cast and pacing, but they like that there is more navigating with public transport. Metti is not a fan-fave.In general spectators are pleased, but they think that the episodes are too long."Teams break important rule"Basicly, the producers advice teams not to run all the time, if the heat is too strong.The producers have also heard critisism from last year, when they were only in Southeast Asia. They have also noticed feedback regarding the tasks, and there shouldn't be as much dancing this season.So, that sounds promising, even though they did dance in the first episode once again, but I guess it was fine - for now. I also hope they don't have over 3 eating tasks, enough is enough.