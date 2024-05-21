Delighted to hear the news that TAR Finland has been renewed for a second season! The more filmings of TAR the better!The TAR Detectives are extremely busy at the moment trying to find US & Australia spoilers (now let's add in Finnish spoilers as well) and have only just finished Canadian spoilers!Can't wait to see what destinations TAR Finland has in store for us this season and it's good to see no hypocritical Green politicians have been casted this season!