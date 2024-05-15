Loopsided detour for leg 11
I guess you don't have to worry about whether a Detour is balanced if all teams pick only one side?
However, it made the task feel like an ARI and contributed to the first leg's super short feel.
The man Juan & Shane asked for directions to the stadium was wearing an Eagles cap. Seems like he should know!
The first Roadblock was... mild. A more involved obstacle course and/or more "fans" reacting from the crowd would have gussied up the spectacle a bit more.
The second RB was much better done. I'm from the US (although not from any of the original 13 states) and I only knew the first two in order, Delaware and Pennsylvania. But as long as you weren't impatient you could easily get all the info from the actors. The Betsy Ross script in particular was nicely written: she mentioned the line about six point stars first, but then they had to keep listening to hear that it was the five-point stars they needed. Unfortunately the teams were far enough apart such that small things like that didn't end up mattering.
It's interesting how most of the racers encountered something in their wheelhouse these last two legs- a bartender and a chef got a drink-making/recipe-following task, Vinny had a watersport RB, Rod was asked to find an NFL stadium, and (perhaps most consequentially) Ricky got to navigate around his hometown. No way he was going to be confused about what Pat & Geno's are.
I don't think Ricky & Cesar faced as much adversity as a lot of winners have - not that it matters, $1,000,000 is $1,000,000 - but they certainly did about as good as anyone could do given what was put in front of them all season long. They would be right at home on an All Stars race.
Thank you to Rachel for the excellent updates!
And here's to non-COVID racing coming back!