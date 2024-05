agreed with the rests that was a let down, but i do appreciate the finale leg does have so many tasks. not counting tar 35, but the total of two rbs, two ari tasks, and one ri are a lot comparing to prior seasons, even for a covid season that the finale had been crammed with the penultimate leg.



ricky & cesar proved that they are indeed a great team and i honestly wouldnt be suprised they would do so well on the regular season too